Evening Reading - March 15, 2023

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, March 15!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Oops

Well, that happened.

PS VR2 on PC

Apparently it works.

RIP

Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been "FLOXED," it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love. -Mary Caldwell — Bobby Caldwell (@bobbycaldwell) March 15, 2023

RIP to Bobby Caldwell.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer

24 years ago today I believe was "pencils down" for us on the "Racer" dev team. Off to manufacturing to be on shelves when the movie hit theaters in May. pic.twitter.com/5eLXElmM3Q — Jon Knoles (@jonk1969) March 15, 2023

24 years ago today.

Podcast parody

women making fun of podcast bros is my favourite genre pic.twitter.com/i2DzZLRK7z — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) March 14, 2023

This made me chuckle.

Nostalgia

Full Tilt! Pinball was the best.

Golden hour

long walks during golden hour ✨🌿 pic.twitter.com/1fdhAMKl2G — Jubilee ❣️ (@16pxl) March 14, 2023

So pretty!

Striped cat

Not to alarm anyone but look at this cat with a line pattern 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/IhGnRdZpmv — Take Meow Hand (@Cats_Culture) March 14, 2023

Both rare, and cute.

Besties

Me and my bestie drunk with our 3am mcflurries pic.twitter.com/iTU889DGoO — nicole (@nicolearcher) March 14, 2023

I love this clip every time I see it.

Same

Same Rachel Weisz, same.

Mushroom bed

i wanna 😴💤 in this 🍄bed pic.twitter.com/QClngxKMV3 — 𝐶𝑢𝑡𝑒 🐹 𝑆𝑜𝑓𝑡 🐇Ƈυ∂∂ℓу🧸🌿🌹🌻 (@_BunnyKisses) March 13, 2023

Cozy, and a tad creepy as well. It's perfect.

Wholesome Direct

Wholesome Direct returns this June! A full-length indie game showcase with exclusive footage, interviews, and announcements.



Anyone can submit their game for consideration! We also have mailing lists specifically for content creators, streamers, and press! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LkgoCUMjGl — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) March 13, 2023

I'm so excited that Wholesome Direct is returning once more!

Cat mech

I built my cat a mech suit out of cardboard. https://t.co/UKkfBQlsVm pic.twitter.com/6Z5rgEnDZf — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 11, 2023

Now that's impressive.

Gundam

Speaking of mechs.

Crab museum merch

AT THE CRAB MUSEUM AND THEIR MERCH IS THE BEST MERCH I'VE EVER SEEN I'M IN HYSTERICS pic.twitter.com/rziHSLunzA — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 11, 2023

I'd buy every single one of these.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for March 15 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Already subscribed to Mercury and looking for other ways to support Shacknews? Check out the Shackpets app! It's free to download, and while you're kicking back swiping through all of the cute pet pics, you can upload your own and give them a little extra flair with Shackpets' newly released sticker packs.

My boy Deku says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you should, it's free on iOS and Android and full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!