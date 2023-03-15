Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - March 15, 2023

Brush up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
2

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, March 15!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Oops

Well, that happened.

PS VR2 on PC

Apparently it works.

RIP

RIP to Bobby Caldwell.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer

24 years ago today. 

Podcast parody

This made me chuckle.

Nostalgia

Full Tilt! Pinball was the best. 

Golden hour

So pretty!

Striped cat

Both rare, and cute.

Besties

I love this clip every time I see it.

Same

Same Rachel Weisz, same.

Mushroom bed

Cozy, and a tad creepy as well. It's perfect. 

Wholesome Direct

I'm so excited that Wholesome Direct is returning once more!

Cat mech

Now that's impressive.

Gundam

Speaking of mechs. 

Crab museum merch

I'd buy every single one of these.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for March 15 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Already subscribed to Mercury and looking for other ways to support Shacknews? Check out the Shackpets app! It's free to download, and while you're kicking back swiping through all of the cute pet pics, you can upload your own and give them a little extra flair with Shackpets' newly released sticker packs.

Black and white cat with yellow eyes looking at the camera
My boy Deku says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you should, it's free on iOS and Android and full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola