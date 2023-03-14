ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 300 Celebrate the 300th episode of the Stevetendo show!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we’re celebrating episode 300 of the show by giving it an arcade feel by playing two of my favorite games. If you know anything about me, then you know that I’m a huge Snow Brothers fan. It’s snowing in New Jersey today so it’s the perfect time to bring Snow Brothers Special, the Nintendo Switch remake of the arcade game, to the program.

I have never played the arcade version of Snow Brothers but I have put hours into the NES version, which is basically the same game. That being said, if there’s time, we’ll jump into another arcade classic, Sunset Riders. I remember playing the SNES version more than the arcade game but we’ll get to help Cowboy Steve take down some nasty cowpokes. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for an arcade double feature!

Figh monsters by throwing snowballs! Sign me up!

©Clear River Games/Daewon Media

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario playthrough as well as more Wario Land 3. Paper Mario should be back next week where we'll go after our seventh Star Spirit. Wario Land 3 will be here Wednesday night but will be off next week as I'll be heading to PAX East!

The Shacknews Twitch channel wouldn’t be where it is today without loyal viewers. If you’re looking for a way to show that you care, then I suggest using your Prime Gaming to subscribe to the channel. It’s easy to do and it’s free. There are plenty of great shows on the channel that you won’t want to miss! Not only is it the 300th episode of the Stevetendo show, it’s hockey night and the Devils have a tough game against the Lightning. Since it’s such a big game, we’ll be checking the score over the course of the livestream.

