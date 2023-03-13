Evening Reading - March 13, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Root of Nightmares raid guide - Destiny 2
- WWE 2K23 review: Repeated strikes
- Dead Island 2 brings the series' zombies and modded weapons to L.A.
- Interview: Putting the Wonder into Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Guilty Gear Strive interview: Bedman, balance, and Xbox Game Pass
- AbleGamers' Steven Spohn: 'Accessibility is inevitable now'
- IO Interactive says another main Hitman game will happen, but not for a while
- Nintendo's Doug Bowser believes Tears of the Kingdom's content will justify its $70 price
- The Pokemon Company is hiring for someone with 'deep knowledge' of Web3 and NFTs
- The Last of Us HBO Max showrunners confirm TLOU2 content will span multiple seasons
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's unwind with a little bit of sudoku, hey?
LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell set
Reckon you'll be picking up this new LEGO set?
Handmade holograms
These are incredibly cool!
Welcome to the Thrilladrome!
THRILLADROME 🎟️#Destiny2 #Destiny2Art #Destiny2AOTW pic.twitter.com/JWyFV0RXjV— Blep (@StaceyBlep) March 6, 2023
This is such a neat Lost Sector in Destiny 2 and it deserves this stylish fan art.
Anti-shark measures
March 9, 2023
This wouldn't work for me. Pineapple on everything!
Root of Nightmares raid detail
Fun fact: Root of Nightmares' first and last encounters take place in the same arena | #Destiny2— Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) March 12, 2023
You can even see Nezarec's half-formed body in the first encounter. Very cool! pic.twitter.com/y5uHVDLwzY
I don't know if it's necessarily the exact same area or if Nezzy's coffin is just being lifted up by the root, but the fact we get to see the tree grow is awesome.
These shoes were made for walkin'
From delivery to display, all eyes were on Mario’s boots during #MAR10Day at Nintendo New York. #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/3QfM5bArNZ— Illumination (@illumination) March 13, 2023
These shoes were actually made for stompin' on Goombas.
Hahaha
Happy 6th anniversary to the greatest moment in the history of the internet pic.twitter.com/QYAunxfrUR— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) March 10, 2023
Hahahahaha.
Easter eggs in TLOU!
I'm still reeling from this. A silly Easter Egg I put in the original #TheLastOfUs game has somehow survived the transition to live action TV. It's blurry but it's definitely there!!!— Field of Dreams (@Peter__Field) March 13, 2023
I can't imagine the HBO team knew the name of the baseball field was a tribute to my wife 😂 pic.twitter.com/gHpuiPlrzI
The attention to detail is just mind-blowing.
Check out this cute one of Rad sleeping. He loves pressing his face into stuff as he snoozes.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
