Evening Reading - March 13, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
4

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's unwind with a little bit of sudoku, hey?

LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell set

Reckon you'll be picking up this new LEGO set?

Handmade holograms

These are incredibly cool!

Welcome to the Thrilladrome!

This is such a neat Lost Sector in Destiny 2 and it deserves this stylish fan art.

Anti-shark measures

This wouldn't work for me. Pineapple on everything!

Root of Nightmares raid detail

I don't know if it's necessarily the exact same area or if Nezzy's coffin is just being lifted up by the root, but the fact we get to see the tree grow is awesome.

These shoes were made for walkin'

These shoes were actually made for stompin' on Goombas.

Hahaha

Hahahahaha.

Easter eggs in TLOU!

The attention to detail is just mind-blowing.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's cat Rad sleeping with his face pressed into a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola