Evening Reading - March 13, 2023

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's unwind with a little bit of sudoku, hey?

LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell set

Reckon you'll be picking up this new LEGO set?

Handmade holograms

These are incredibly cool!

Welcome to the Thrilladrome!

This is such a neat Lost Sector in Destiny 2 and it deserves this stylish fan art.

Anti-shark measures

This wouldn't work for me. Pineapple on everything!

Root of Nightmares raid detail

Fun fact: Root of Nightmares' first and last encounters take place in the same arena | #Destiny2



You can even see Nezarec's half-formed body in the first encounter. Very cool! pic.twitter.com/y5uHVDLwzY — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) March 12, 2023

I don't know if it's necessarily the exact same area or if Nezzy's coffin is just being lifted up by the root, but the fact we get to see the tree grow is awesome.

These shoes were made for walkin'

From delivery to display, all eyes were on Mario’s boots during #MAR10Day at Nintendo New York. #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/3QfM5bArNZ — Illumination (@illumination) March 13, 2023

These shoes were actually made for stompin' on Goombas.

Hahaha

Happy 6th anniversary to the greatest moment in the history of the internet pic.twitter.com/QYAunxfrUR — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) March 10, 2023

Hahahahaha.

Easter eggs in TLOU!

I'm still reeling from this. A silly Easter Egg I put in the original #TheLastOfUs game has somehow survived the transition to live action TV. It's blurry but it's definitely there!!!



I can't imagine the HBO team knew the name of the baseball field was a tribute to my wife 😂 pic.twitter.com/gHpuiPlrzI — Field of Dreams (@Peter__Field) March 13, 2023

The attention to detail is just mind-blowing.

