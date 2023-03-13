Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nintendo's Doug Bowser believes Tears of the Kingdom's content will justify its $70 price

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser believes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will justify its cost when players see what it has to offer.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
2

Ever since we saw the final release date on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the other glaring details has been its $70 USD price tag. This caused some alarm as to Nintendo’s possible intention to raise prices on its games, but the company said it would be a case by case basis. Nonetheless, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser believes the price tag will be justified when players experience the content the game has in store for them.

Bowser shared this sentiment in a recent interview with the Associated Press. It was there that Bowser addressed Tears of the Kingdom’s $70 price and why he believes it’s ultimately called for:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with Link staring over a cliff at the clouds and land below.
Nintendo of America's Doug Bowser believes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's vast content and experience will justify its $70 price.
Source: Nintendo

When the alarm went up over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s price, Nintendo itself was pretty quick to say that $70 wasn’t a standard for the company’s new games. Instead, it was a special instance and games being given that price point would be considered on a case-by-case basis. Nonetheless, it could also be considered indicative of a move by Nintendo to keep up with increasing prices currently being applied to current-gen games on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Nonetheless, Bowser seems convinced that the game is worth $70 and that fans will be convinced, too, once they play Tears of the Kingdom. Want to see every Easter egg we caught in the last trailer? Be sure to check out our full breakdown as we trek towards the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in May 2023.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

