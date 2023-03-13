The Pokemon Company is hiring for someone with 'deep knowledge' of Web3 and NFTs Web3, NFTs, and the Metaverse all appear in a new job listing at The Pokemon Company.

Pokemon is the highest-grossing media franchise in existence and is one of the most valuable IPs in all of entertainment. Across games, television, film, and merchandise, The Pokemon Company is constantly looking for ways to expand upon the franchise and bring in more revenue. As The Pokemon Company looks to hire for a new high-profile position, some hot-button terms appear in the listing. Specifically, The Pokemon Company is looking to bring on someone with expertise in Web3, NFTs, and the Metaverse.

According to a LinkedIn posting from late last week, The Pokemon Company is looking to hire a Corporate Development Principal to work out of its office in Bellevue, Washington. While the job listing features most of the corporate jargon you’d expect, one line under the “what you’ll bring” section really stands out. TPCi is looking for a candidate with “deep knowledge and understanding of Web 3, including blockchain technologies and NFT, and/or metaverse,” as well as someone with a network of investors and entrepreneurs in those areas.



Source: Game Freak

Now, hearing Pokemon and NFT in the same sentence is sure to set off some alarms in the minds of franchise fans. NFTs have been an incredibly controversial technology, and just about every attempt to integrate it into popular video game franchises has been met with strong backlash from players. With collecting and trading creatures being a core component of the Pokemon franchise, it’s not hard to see where things could potentially go, should TPCi look to implement NFTs into its games.

It’s also worth noting that The Pokemon Company could just be doing its due diligence in assessing if a popular new technology is something that could be worthwhile for its business. There have been no announcements or indications that future Pokemon games or products will look to utilize NFTs, Web3, or Metaverse technology. We’ll be watching with bated breath to see if anything comes of The Pokemon Company’s interest in this technology.