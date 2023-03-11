Why is everyone invisible in Destiny 2? If you've been noticing a lot of permanently invisible Guardians in Destiny 2, you're not alone.

If you’ve been digging into the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion there’s a good chance that you’ve noticed that more Guardians than normal appear to be utilizing invisibility. You may have become invisible yourself and gone down the Google rabbit hole to end up here. No worries, I’ll fill you in on why you and everyone else is invisible in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 invisibility bug

In addition to seeing a bug where players are invisibile, you might notice everything taking longer to load. Restart your game to attempt to fix this bug.

Source: Bungie

The invisibility bug pops up when players repeatedly interact with the post-game Commendations screen. If you’re in the Crucible and you’re handing out Commendations, you could inadvertently activate this bug. No doubt if you spent much time in PvP you will see many Guardians who appear invisible, and you may even be invisible yourself. No, they are (probably) not cheating, but they are also not likely running to solve the problem.

We are investigating an issue where some player characters and weapons appear invisible after repeated interactions with the post-activity Commendations screen. It is recommended to restart the game app to resolve this issue. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 3, 2023

To fix this bug, restart your game. That’s not a great solution, but it’s all that Bungie has offered up via their Bungie Help Twitter account. Obviously fixing this bug will be a priority for them, so you shouldn’t be experiencing this invisibility bug for too long. At least I hope you won’t. While nobody minds getting that competitive edge, the bug can be quite jarring when you’re not able to see your weapon for entire activities.

