Evening Reading - March 9, 2023

Tesla moment

Tesla drivers: pic.twitter.com/Mm1MKEOTEd — I Think You Should Leave memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) March 8, 2023

I Think You Should Leave is truly a meme garden.

AOC speaking up on behalf of the folks of East Palestine

This week the Oversight Committee held 8 hearings — none of which addressed the derailment in East Palestine. Meanwhile, people from East Palestine are roaming the halls of Congress trying to find any Member to hear their concerns. Oversight needs to hold a hearing on this issue. pic.twitter.com/3CsqaTQmtZ — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) March 9, 2023

A U.S. Senate committee harshly criticized rail operator Norfolk Southern and pressed it to back safety reforms after a devastating February 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a freight train carrying hazardous materials https://t.co/OwiEnU7n0b pic.twitter.com/PwAh2K4veb — Reuters (@Reuters) March 9, 2023

Important work.

Diablo IV beta access through KFC

Early access to Diablo IV Beta with order of KFC Double Down or qualifying sandwich at KFC https://t.co/RIbEu3NmGf pic.twitter.com/gaK4Gry8pl — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 9, 2023

If you're really desperate to play Diablo IV...

LEGO maps in Forge mode

I'm making LEGO in #HaloInfinite's Forge mode!



I added a Wild West chunk 🤠

(aka Red base!)



100 Retweets and I'll post a video walkthrough 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8e2W73EPk6 — G1 RedNomster 💭 (@RedNomster) March 8, 2023

Say what you want about Halo Infinite, Forge is awesome.

Podcast recording gets crashed

Holy shit. A car smashed through a cafe while they were recording a podcast. 😳 pic.twitter.com/NBJ6h4cYjl — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 6, 2023

Glad everyone is okay. What a wild thing to capture on film.

Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2?

#WednesdayNetflix star Jenna Ortega is looking to stay in the Tim Burton family. The actor is circling a role in #Beetlejuice2, multiple sources tell THR: https://t.co/kZzXqspID0 pic.twitter.com/MGUcSdR5qM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2023

Oh, I'm IN!

Pedro Pascal on Hot Ones

This guy is a legend. Impossible to not like him.

