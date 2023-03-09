Exoprimal gets July 2023 release date & will be on Xbox Game Pass Grab your squad and suit up in mechs to battle the dinosaur menace when Capcom's Exoprimal launches this summer.

Team-baseed PvPvE dinosaur hunting mecha squad game Exoprimal finally got a release date. After quite some time of silence, the team came through during the Capcom Spotlight today to show off the latest look at the game, and wrapped it up by announcing a release date for the game set in July 2023. What’s more, it will be on Xbox Game Pass on Day One and will have an open beta ahead of the game’s release.

Capcom showed off the latest details and release date for Exoprimal during the Capcom Spotlight on March 9, 2023. Exoprimal is set to launch on July 14, 2023, and will be a Day One addition to Xbox Game Pass. In addition, we learned that Exoprimal is getting another open beta ahead of the game’s launch this summer, and it’s coming soon. The open beta dates will take place on all available platforms from March 17 to March 19, 2023.

Exoprimal will have an open beta from March 17 to March 19 ahead of the July 2023 release.

Source: Capcom

Exoprimal was first announced by Capcom during another showcase in 2022. It’s a strange one to say the least. In a future world where a rogue AI is dumping dinosaurs all catawampus on the planet, squads of mech-piloting soldiers are deployed to fight off swarms of raptors, triceratops, t-rexes, and much more. We heavily enjoyed our time with a preview for Exoprimal last year. The game pits squads of soldiers against each other in a race to complete objectives and defeat dinosaurs and each other as they fight to survive. There are a number of mechs available, each with a different niche that fill support, tank, assault, and assassin roles.

With a July release date set this year on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam and an open beta right around the corner, we’ll look forward to fighting off dinosaur weather later this year. Stay tuned for more Exoprimal coverage on the way there.