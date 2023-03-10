Watch the Shacknews World First Root of Nightmares raid attempt in Destiny 2 here My mates and I will be attempting a World First run of the Root of Nightmares raid over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Another raid launch day in Destiny 2 means another World First attempt, this time it’s Root of Nightmares. Shacknews’ own Sam Chandler (that’s me!) will be attempting a World First run with friends. You can watch us take on this brand new raid in the Shacknews Twitch channel embedded below.

The livestream kicks off at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on March 10, 2023. This is one hour before the raid begins and the time will be used to cover builds, get caffeinated, and mentally prepare with the team. Once it hits 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET, the Root of Nightmares raid will start and we’ll be off and running to try and claim World First.

While we might be trying to claim World First, we’ll be just as happy settling for a full completion within a reasonable time. The goal is to improve upon our previous times, scoring an even higher ranking on Raid Report. If you’re playing along at home, we’ll have a Root of Nightmares guide going live at the same time which will be updated throughout the day.

If you want to support Shacknews and cheer my team and me along, be sure to join us in chat and lend your encouragement.