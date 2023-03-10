Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Shacknews World First Root of Nightmares raid attempt in Destiny 2 here

My mates and I will be attempting a World First run of the Root of Nightmares raid over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.
Sam Chandler
Another raid launch day in Destiny 2 means another World First attempt, this time it’s Root of Nightmares. Shacknews’ own Sam Chandler (that’s me!) will be attempting a World First run with friends. You can watch us take on this brand new raid in the Shacknews Twitch channel embedded below.

The livestream kicks off at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on March 10, 2023. This is one hour before the raid begins and the time will be used to cover builds, get caffeinated, and mentally prepare with the team. Once it hits 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET, the Root of Nightmares raid will start and we’ll be off and running to try and claim World First.

While we might be trying to claim World First, we’ll be just as happy settling for a full completion within a reasonable time. The goal is to improve upon our previous times, scoring an even higher ranking on Raid Report. If you’re playing along at home, we’ll have a Root of Nightmares guide going live at the same time which will be updated throughout the day.

If you want to support Shacknews and cheer my team and me along, be sure to join us in chat and lend your encouragement. You might also like to subscribe, which you can do at no additional cost if you link Amazon Prime to Twitch for Prime Gaming.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

