Watch the Super Mario Bros. Movie final trailer here The last trailer before the Super Mario Bros. Movie releases is being shown and you can watch it right here!

Today is another special day for Nintendo fans, as the Big N is set to release the final trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie. This will be viewers’ final chance to see fresh footage of the film before it hits theaters next month. Tune in to the livestream below so you can see Mario get to work saving the Mushroom Kingdom with his pals.

Super Mario Bros. Movie final trailer

The final trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie is being revealed by Nintendo at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on March 9, 2023. As the name suggests, this will be the last trailer that Nintendo will share with viewers before the release of the film on April 5, 2023.

The journey to get here been quite a long one, with rumors of a Mario movie swirling around as early as 2021. In an interview with Bert Kreischer, Sebastian Maniscalco revealed he would be voicing the character Foreman Spike. Since then, information started to flow forth including news of the full voice actor and cast, and a few trailers.

We dove deep into the second trailer, going so far as to pick it apart frame-by-frame discussing everything we spotted. Further good news followed, with the release date of the film being brought forward two days.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release in theaters across North America on April 5, 2023. Make sure you watch this final trailer, as it’s the last fresh bit of content you’ll get to see before you jump into seats and enjoy the full thing!