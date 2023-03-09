Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 90

We're reviewing Scream VI and breaking down this week's biggest movie and TV news
Donovan Erskine
Happy Thursday, Shackers! It's Friday Eve, so it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture! Join Greg and Donovan as they work their way through this week's biggest entertainment news, as well as a very special review segment.

Episode 90 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11:30 a.m. PT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

So, what's your favorite scary movie? Shacknews got to see an early screening of Scream VI, and we'll be reviewing it live on the show today before the film hits theaters this evening! Of course, there is still a lot of news to wade through, and we'll be breaking all of it down.

We appreciate you stopping by to watch our show! Just watching and sharing your opinions with us in the chat means a lot to us. Those interested in further supporting Pop! Goes the Culture!, as well as the other shows on our Twitch channel, can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime members can do so at no additional cost through Prime Gaming.

Silence your cell phones, It’s time for episode 90 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

