Evening Reading - March 6, 2023

Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Monday night which means it's time to chill out with some puzzles.
Kinetic LEGO sculptures
These looks lovely.
VaatiVidya discusses Elden Ring DLC
Based on a single image. Let's do it!
Brian Cox on before the Big Bang
Our concept of beginning and end kind of breaks down when we discuss or think about the "start" of the universe.
Please explain this graph
i think you should be required to look at this graph and explain what it shows before you can enter general society pic.twitter.com/qO8z7kBiaF— worm food ✨🌸✨ (@frogs4girls) March 5, 2023
Welcome to general society!
Good idea Nancy
The Best Of Nancy By Ernie Bushmiller 9-17-55 pic.twitter.com/LikjWLc123— Nancy Comics by Ernie Bushmiller (@JohnnyCallicutt) March 5, 2023
Always hammock weather!
Happy Birthday, Conker's Bad Fur Day!
Happy 22nd anniversary old friend. pic.twitter.com/BhniQCPM7U— Robin Beanland (@TheRealBeano) March 5, 2023
What an excellent game. Could a sequel be made these days?
A phenomenal Lady Maria figurine
"Is that you Lady Maria ?"— Imryll (comm-closed) (@YharnamWorkshop) March 4, 2023
Base layer to lay ground for some serious work.
WIP#bloodborne #adeline #ladymaria #fanart #wip pic.twitter.com/qi6ygMWNlB
I would like one of these, please.
Kids say the darnest things
Cancer & Sagittarius pic.twitter.com/az4hZfmsCN— Mr. Flintstone🍆 (@sagistarbb) March 1, 2023
That little bloke was going to pop off.
