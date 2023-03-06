Evening Reading - March 6, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Monday night which means it's time to chill out with some puzzles.

Kinetic LEGO sculptures

These looks lovely.

VaatiVidya discusses Elden Ring DLC

Based on a single image. Let's do it!

Brian Cox on before the Big Bang

Our concept of beginning and end kind of breaks down when we discuss or think about the "start" of the universe.

Please explain this graph

i think you should be required to look at this graph and explain what it shows before you can enter general society pic.twitter.com/qO8z7kBiaF — worm food ✨🌸✨ (@frogs4girls) March 5, 2023

Welcome to general society!

Good idea Nancy

The Best Of Nancy By Ernie Bushmiller 9-17-55 pic.twitter.com/LikjWLc123 — Nancy Comics by Ernie Bushmiller (@JohnnyCallicutt) March 5, 2023

Always hammock weather!

Happy Birthday, Conker's Bad Fur Day!

Happy 22nd anniversary old friend. pic.twitter.com/BhniQCPM7U — Robin Beanland (@TheRealBeano) March 5, 2023

What an excellent game. Could a sequel be made these days?

A phenomenal Lady Maria figurine

I would like one of these, please.

Kids say the darnest things

That little bloke was going to pop off.

