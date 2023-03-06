Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - March 6, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Monday night which means it's time to chill out with some puzzles.

Kinetic LEGO sculptures

These looks lovely.

VaatiVidya discusses Elden Ring DLC

Based on a single image. Let's do it!

Brian Cox on before the Big Bang

Our concept of beginning and end kind of breaks down when we discuss or think about the "start" of the universe.

Please explain this graph

Welcome to general society!

Good idea Nancy

Always hammock weather!

Happy Birthday, Conker's Bad Fur Day!

What an excellent game. Could a sequel be made these days?

A phenomenal Lady Maria figurine

I would like one of these, please.

Kids say the darnest things

That little bloke was going to pop off.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's curled up tight with his tail up by his nose. Adorable!

Sam's cat Rad having a snooze

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola