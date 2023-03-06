HTC isn't worried about Apple launching its mixed reality device this year HTC believes Apple may launch its mixed reality headset this year but isn't concerned, emphasizing that "competition is always good."

Apple is set to potentially launch its mixed reality headset sometime later this year, and competitors including HTC are taking note. Rather than being concerned, HTC seems to be embracing Apple’s upcoming release.

Speaking with CNBC, HTC CEO and co-founder Cher Wang remarked on Apple launching its mixed reality device “very soon” with estimates placing the earliest release date around the “middle or later this year.” Wang then suggests that these latest developments in mixed reality from Apple are proving HTC’s direction to be correct. “It’s really proven that our direction is correct,” Wang said. “Competition is always good.”

Back in January, Apple reportedly decided to postpone the release of its augmented reality glasses in order to focus on its mixed-reality head-mounted display instead. According to previous reports from outlets like Bloomberg, Apple could be poised to unveil its mixed reality headset at or ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23) in June.

Apple has reportedly already given a number of high-profile software developers a look at the device for testing purposes as well, with outlets like Bloomberg reporting that the operating system for the headset will be publicly named xrOS. A name for the device itself has yet to be shared, but Bloomberg noted that it’ll likely be dubbed the Reality Pro.

