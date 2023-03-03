Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 3: Join the Dragonflight

The Blizzard Valentine's Day Sale may be over, but if you've slept on it, there's still one more sale to check out and that's a rare one for World of Warcraft. Dragonflight is considered by some to be one of the game's best expansions so far. If you want to find out why without spending full price, this is the time to do it, because Dragonflight is currently on sale.
Elsewhere, Steam has the best from Capcom and Ubisoft on sale, while also offering up one of the best deals on the Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition to date. That's the version that includes almost a dozen premium skins. If you don't need those bells and whistles, the game's on sale elsewhere, including at Green Man Gaming, which features its lowest price to date. You can also visit GOG.com for the best of Bethesda, celebrate Gamersgate's 18th anniversary, and also check out Gamebillet, which has one of the lowest launch prices for Returnal so far.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $39.99 (20% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Rise of Industry - FREE until 3/9
- DKO: Divine Knockout - FREE from Prime Gaming
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $24.99 (50% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: There is No Light, Jack Move, Love Esquire, Impostor Factory, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Gal*Gun 2 Fanatical Edition, Tunguska: The Visitation, Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree, I See Red, Bound By Blades, Trigon: Space Story, Cathedral, Freebird Adventures Triple Pack, Lake, Perfect Gold, Gamedec Definitive Edition, Chicken Police: Paints it RED, and The Letter. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $16.19 (73% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $27.89 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.87 (88% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.34 (19% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $13.34 (67% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $25.90 (57% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $25.90 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $17.90 (55% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.95 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $9.39 (69% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $11.39 (62% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $13.34 (56% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $10.65 (82% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $24.98 (50% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.70 (89% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $22.31 (44% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Collection [Steam] - $9.89 (75% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Steam] - $5.30 (79% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- This is a small sample of what's on sale during the Gamersgate 18th Anniversary Sale.
GamesPlanet
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- Digimon Survive [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.43 (76% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.43 (76% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (70% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the GOG.com Bethesda Publisher Sale.
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle - $38.06 (55% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $10.20 (66% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $34.39 (31% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $19.91 (34% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $15.48 (74% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.22 (71% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.04 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $20.64 (74% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $10.62 (58% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy [Steam] - $10.00 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $2.55 (87% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Fallout 76 + the original Fallout, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Othercide, Shady Part of Me, ScourgeBringer, Five Dates, and Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $30 for Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition, XCOM 2, Payday 2, Ticket to Ride, Strange Brigade, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Stick Fight, Farming Simulator 17, System Shock Enhanced Edition, System Shock 2, Pilgrims, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Into the Pit, Worms Rumble, Harmony's Odyssey, Mount & Blade: Warband, Armello, Backbone, 911 Operator, 112 Opeator, Calico, X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack, Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition, Space Crew Legendary Edition, Monaco, Death Squared, Lust from Beyond: M Edition, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Remnants of Naezith, Planet TD, Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX, XEL, Little Orpheus, Detached: Non-VR Edition, Agent in Depth, Lighthouse Keeper, Hyper Gunsport, Meow Express, Arcade Spirits, Non-Stop Raiders, The Inner World, The Amazing American Circus, Soulbright, Stacking, Hack 'n' Slash, MirrorMoon EP, Cosmic Express, Cris Tales, Orbital Racer, Symmetry, Guilty Gear X2 #Reload, Alchemist's Castle, Soul Searching, Doughlings: Arcade, Doughlings: Invasion, Quadrata, Rym 9000, stikir, Cats and the Other Lives, Soulflow, Izmir: An Independence Simulator, Guns & Fishes, Pill Baby, Project Chemistry, Pixross, Frick Inc., and Sunlight. DRMs vary.
Pay $10 for Baba is You, Dorfromantik, Creaks, The Last Campfire, Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition, Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition, and DARQ: Complete Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam/Epic] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Super Simulator Sale
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Farming Simulator 22 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Metro Simulator 2 [Steam Early Access] - $10.49 (30% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Super Simulator Sale.
- Racing Sale
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Crew 2 [Ubisoft] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione [Steam] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- MudRunner [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising [Ubisoft] - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Racing Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $35.00 (65% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 4 - $36.00 (55% off)
Steam
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $15.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $31.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.59 (34% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- DuckTales Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.79 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Plaion Publisher Sale
- Metro Saga Bundle - $13.87 (84% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Collection - $15.74 (80% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack - $16.35 (90% off)
- Road 96 Hitchhiker Bundle - $12.18 (72% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Collection - $8.33 (81% off)
- More from the Steam Plaion Publisher Sale.
- NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- F1 Manager 22 - $16.49 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/6 @ 10AM PT)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Patch Quest - $11.24 (25% off)
- Green Hell - $17.49 (30% off)
- GTFO - $27.99 (30% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tavern Master - $7.49 (50% off)
- Portal Bundle - $0.74 (93% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 3: Join the Dragonflight