Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 3: Join the Dragonflight

The Blizzard Valentine's Day Sale may be over, but if you've slept on it, there's still one more sale to check out and that's a rare one for World of Warcraft. Dragonflight is considered by some to be one of the game's best expansions so far. If you want to find out why without spending full price, this is the time to do it, because Dragonflight is currently on sale.

Elsewhere, Steam has the best from Capcom and Ubisoft on sale, while also offering up one of the best deals on the Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition to date. That's the version that includes almost a dozen premium skins. If you don't need those bells and whistles, the game's on sale elsewhere, including at Green Man Gaming, which features its lowest price to date. You can also visit GOG.com for the best of Bethesda, celebrate Gamersgate's 18th anniversary, and also check out Gamebillet, which has one of the lowest launch prices for Returnal so far.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: There is No Light, Jack Move, Love Esquire, Impostor Factory, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Gal*Gun 2 Fanatical Edition, Tunguska: The Visitation, Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree, I See Red, Bound By Blades, Trigon: Space Story, Cathedral, Freebird Adventures Triple Pack, Lake, Perfect Gold, Gamedec Definitive Edition, Chicken Police: Paints it RED, and The Letter. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Fallout 76 + the original Fallout, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Othercide, Shady Part of Me, ScourgeBringer, Five Dates, and Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $30 for Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition, XCOM 2, Payday 2, Ticket to Ride, Strange Brigade, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Stick Fight, Farming Simulator 17, System Shock Enhanced Edition, System Shock 2, Pilgrims, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Into the Pit, Worms Rumble, Harmony's Odyssey, Mount & Blade: Warband, Armello, Backbone, 911 Operator, 112 Opeator, Calico, X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack, Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition, Space Crew Legendary Edition, Monaco, Death Squared, Lust from Beyond: M Edition, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Remnants of Naezith, Planet TD, Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX, XEL, Little Orpheus, Detached: Non-VR Edition, Agent in Depth, Lighthouse Keeper, Hyper Gunsport, Meow Express, Arcade Spirits, Non-Stop Raiders, The Inner World, The Amazing American Circus, Soulbright, Stacking, Hack 'n' Slash, MirrorMoon EP, Cosmic Express, Cris Tales, Orbital Racer, Symmetry, Guilty Gear X2 #Reload, Alchemist's Castle, Soul Searching, Doughlings: Arcade, Doughlings: Invasion, Quadrata, Rym 9000, stikir, Cats and the Other Lives, Soulflow, Izmir: An Independence Simulator, Guns & Fishes, Pill Baby, Project Chemistry, Pixross, Frick Inc., and Sunlight. DRMs vary.

Pay $10 for Baba is You, Dorfromantik, Creaks, The Last Campfire, Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition, Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition, and DARQ: Complete Edition. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

