Capcom Spotlight showcase announced for next week News on Resident Evil 4 Remake, Exoprimal, and more will be provided during the event.

Capcom has quite the slate of games coming this year, including established franchise entries as well as brand new properties. As the year trucks along and release dates get closer, the developer and publisher is ready to share some additional details about its forthcoming game releases. A Capcom Spotlight event has been announced for next week, and will feature games such as Resident Evil 4 Remake and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

The Capcom Spotlight was announced in a tweet from the company last night. It will take place next week on March 9, 2023. In the announcement, Capcom teases several games that will be highlighted during the showcase. “Tune in to the Capcom Spotlight on March 9 for news on Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective!”

Tune in to the Capcom Spotlight on March 9 for news on Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective!



Pre-show - 2:10PM PT

Main Show - 2:30 PM PT



📺 https://t.co/R1Onsc3VtO pic.twitter.com/Z0JwpIjSeQ — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) March 3, 2023

The Capcom Spotlight will be streamed on the Capcom USA Twitch channel. The Pre-show starts at 2:10 p.m. PT/5:10 p.m. ET, with the Main Show kicking off at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. It will be interesting to see what details Capcom provides during the event. Resident Evil 4 Remake is launching later this month, so this will likely be the final news dump before the highly-anticipated horror survival game is released. It’s also been quite some time since the last Exoprimal deep dive, so we look forward to seeing what’s new for the Dinosaur shooter.

The Capcom Spotlight is just one of the many gaming showcases we’re likely to see over the next several months, as E3 and Summer Game Fest draw near. We here at Shacknews will be watching the showcase, and reporting all of the news on our Capcom topic page. Come back next week for all of the information that you might have missed at the show.