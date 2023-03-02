Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - March 2, 2023
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Kara Swisher on TikTok's new daily limit

Curious to see what this app's fate ends up being.

Watch out for Ghostface

Love the viral marketing from Paramount for Scream VI.

The anniversary of Wilt's legendary 100-point game

A record that may never be broken. Still insane to think about.

The Sentinels are coming

Do not resist.

Halo Infinite Season 3 news!

I for one will be re-downloading to check out the new content.

Subway domination

This sandwich shop monopoly is getting out of hand...

Ravaged by the Cocaine Bear

This is a great shot for one of those "you're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation" moments.

Watch out for Spider-Ma'am!

Spinning yarn by day and webs by night!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

