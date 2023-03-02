Evening Reading - March 2, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Kara Swisher on TikTok's new daily limit

"It's like watching TV and leaving it on and staring at it. You're a TikTok potato."@karaswisher joins to discuss new TikTok screentime limits and security concerns surrounding the app: pic.twitter.com/ApucKZA2c4 — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) March 1, 2023

Curious to see what this app's fate ends up being.

Watch out for Ghostface

The people of Sonoma got a bit of a scary surprise on Monday when a person wearing a "Scream" costume stood motionless at the Sonoma Plaza. The first film in the franchise was shot at the Sonoma Community Center, just a block away. VIDEO: https://t.co/p9rtvw1FbQ pic.twitter.com/JMkjDbX6Zt — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 28, 2023

Love the viral marketing from Paramount for Scream VI.

The anniversary of Wilt's legendary 100-point game

On this day in 1962, Wilt Chamberlain stunned the sports world by scoring 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors, the NBA single game record. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/N9rfKBCtyX — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 2, 2023

A record that may never be broken. Still insane to think about.

The Sentinels are coming

We are here for your safety.



Law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear.



Do not resist. pic.twitter.com/a1oAzFuDUu — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) March 1, 2023

Do not resist.

Halo Infinite Season 3 news!

Season 3: Echoes Within brings three new maps to Halo Infinite on March 7:



Arena

🌉 Chasm

🏔️ Cliffhanger



BTB

🏜️ Oasis



Learn more about them here: https://t.co/8EBGRkR7Ax#HaloEchoesWithin pic.twitter.com/JDSXC2bbnv — Halo (@Halo) March 1, 2023

I for one will be re-downloading to check out the new content.

Subway domination

we wiped out Subway’s natural predator (Quiznos) and now the population has grown out of control pic.twitter.com/afAvEQni6R — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) March 1, 2023

This sandwich shop monopoly is getting out of hand...

Ravaged by the Cocaine Bear

Still the best job I ever had pic.twitter.com/A0PzdMDl2x — Scott Seiss (@ScottSeiss) March 1, 2023

This is a great shot for one of those "you're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation" moments.

Watch out for Spider-Ma'am!

Anyone can be a Spider-Hero...including Aunt May. On Earth-3123, she's the spectacular Spider-Ma'am! pic.twitter.com/aNdYYB9Ddh — Marvel Unlimited (@MarvelUnlimited) February 28, 2023

Spinning yarn by day and webs by night!

