Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 89 A Dead by Daylight movie and Mandalorian Season 3 premiere reactions headline this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!

Happy Thursday, all! Pop! Goes the Culture! is back for its latest show. As always, Donovan and Greg will dive into the week's biggest news topics.

Episode 89 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

This week, we're taking a look at the new trailer for Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion movie. Since the new season of The Mandalorian just premiered, we'll also be chatting about that as well.

Thank you to anyone and everyone that stops by and watches our show today. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Grab your popcorn, It’s time for episode 89 of Pop! Goes the Culture!