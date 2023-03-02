Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 89

A Dead by Daylight movie and Mandalorian Season 3 premiere reactions headline this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Thursday, all! Pop! Goes the Culture! is back for its latest show. As always, Donovan and Greg will dive into the week's biggest news topics.

Episode 89 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

This week, we're taking a look at the new trailer for Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion movie. Since the new season of The Mandalorian just premiered, we'll also be chatting about that as well.

Thank you to anyone and everyone that stops by and watches our show today. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Grab your popcorn, It’s time for episode 89 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

