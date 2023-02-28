Evening Reading - February 28, 2023

Hello, Shackers, and welcome to the end of February. We hope you had a good, quick month and enjoyed our coverage throughout. It’s about time to close the book on the month of love for 2023, but we’ve still got some final business to attend. Allow us to close another fine day of coverage with the latest edition of the Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

I saw the baby…

"Mrs. Krabappel and Principal Skinner were in the closet making babies..." pic.twitter.com/ynOwPRI6Yt — The Simpsons (@Simpsons_tweets) February 28, 2023

Just a little classic Simpsons goodness. PSA: Don’t look at the baby when it’s being made. They say you can’t go back.

Daily Show hits the nail on the head

This @hasanminhaj and @ronnychieng conversation went off the rails quickly pic.twitter.com/NEfb4XsAGI — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 28, 2023

Man, there’s so much here that is just a good look at how messed up things can be for people in this country just because of what you look like. Great bit by Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng.

Don’t stop moving even for a second

i have second-hand anxiety from watching this clip pic.twitter.com/65rOXG3Ovq — RictoSoft (@RictoAdvance) February 28, 2023

The only way this could be more upsetting would be if the Zelda low hearts sound and the Sonic Drowning music were playing over it.

When the trend goes horribly wrong

Had to try this trend 😊 pic.twitter.com/NGIr7LhNGZ — McShirehampton (@McShirehampton) February 27, 2023

Probably one of the funniest versions of this style of clip I’ve seen. A+, poor guy.

Ever have one of those weeks?

Sometimes you just need a never-ending string of rest days.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Moar Poison Swamps

Ready to see what kind of poison hell holes FromSoftware will cram into Shadow of the Erdtree? I am.

Toad knows what’s up

That’s right li’l buddy. Tell ‘em the truth.

