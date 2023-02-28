Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - February 28, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Hello, Shackers, and welcome to the end of February. We hope you had a good, quick month and enjoyed our coverage throughout. It’s about time to close the book on the month of love for 2023, but we’ve still got some final business to attend. Allow us to close another fine day of coverage with the latest edition of the Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

I saw the baby…

Just a little classic Simpsons goodness. PSA: Don’t look at the baby when it’s being made. They say you can’t go back.

Daily Show hits the nail on the head

Man, there’s so much here that is just a good look at how messed up things can be for people in this country just because of what you look like. Great bit by Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng.

Don’t stop moving even for a second

The only way this could be more upsetting would be if the Zelda low hearts sound and the Sonic Drowning music were playing over it.

When the trend goes horribly wrong

Probably one of the funniest versions of this style of clip I’ve seen. A+, poor guy.

Ever have one of those weeks?

Sometimes you just need a never-ending string of rest days.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Moar Poison Swamps

Ready to see what kind of poison hell holes FromSoftware will cram into Shadow of the Erdtree? I am.

Toad knows what’s up

That’s right li’l buddy. Tell ‘em the truth.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine February 28. We hope you had a great day and month. Want to support Shacknews? We appreciate it! Don’t forget that you can do so through Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets! It’s our free app on iOS and Android that lets you upload, engage, and vote in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. We just wrapped up February, and if you uploaded enough pics, you probably picked up the Pirate Sticker Pack! Don’t worry though, it will also be in the Shackpets shop this March for just $1.99 USD. You better believe I got it and put it to work immediately with Flaff.

A mini-Aussie Shepherd in pirate attire.
Yarr, says the Flaff. The Flaff says Yarr.

Thanks to everyone for stopping by. Have a great evening. Up to any fun games, reading, or TV? Sound off in the Chatty below!

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

