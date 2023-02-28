ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 294 Tonight, enjoy the sights and sounds of Lavalava Island in Paper Mario!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Paper Mario playthrough. During the last Paper Mario episode, we looked around Toad Town until we found Shy Guy’s Toy Box in an abandoned building. After jumping into said toy box, we defeated the boss of the fourth chapter, General Guy. Tonight, we make our way to Lavalava Island, the home of the fifth chapter in the game.

It’s also the home of our next party member, Sushi, the Cheep Cheep. Sushi is the caretaker for the Yoshi’s of Yoshi Village and asks for our help to find Yoshi babies who go missing. Will Sushi’s water attacks help inside the volcano of Lavalava Island? Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we can make our way through the volcano and find the next Star Spirit.

Making our way through a volcano and defat Lava Piranha. How hard could that be?

