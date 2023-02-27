Evening Reading - February 27, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Monday evening which means we need to relax with some sudoku. Let's chill out and watch Simon work his magic.

Roller Coaster Tycoon is a masterpiece

I have such fond memories of Roller Coast Tycoon.

Is there really no dark matter?

Let's learn some more about how little we know of the universe.

Does the past still exist?

Is it still there, existing behind us?

The observable universe

I don't really comprehend the term "observable" universe. I understand light has only had enough time to travel to us, but what about that light that never travels to us. That is still within the overall universe but not our observable universe. Perhaps the proper question is: what is outside of the entire universe?

Is this staged?

Or is this a real Brit interact?

Michael keeps his receipts

A women who went to school with Michael B. Jordan was interviewing him on the red carpet but Michael remembers when she used to call him “corny” back in school…. Success really is the best revenge 💯 pic.twitter.com/AUFFWP5kBc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 26, 2023

Love his composure.

Birds are so funny

This li'l guy is having a great time.

Rhulk concept art

Concept Art for Rhulk is insane!!



Artist / Developer: Tobias Kwan - Staff Concept Artist at Bungie



🎨: https://t.co/veiIDnB9WH pic.twitter.com/oV8vA2A0Nb — DestinyTracker 🔺 (@destinytrack) February 5, 2023

This raid boss was an absolute menace. Incredible design on Bungie's behalf.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Once again curled up on a blue blanket! He loves it.

