ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 293 Pokemon Leaf Green continues on the Stevetendo show! Happy Pokemon Day!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re celebrating Pokemon Day in style by continuing our Pokemon Leaf Green playthrough. For those who aren’t aware, today, Feb 27, is the day that Pokemon Red and Green released in Japan, thus introducing people to Pocket Monsters or Pokemon. During the last Pokemon episode, we defeated Celadon City Gym leader, Erika, and took down Team Rocket, a criminal organization.

Tonight, we’re making our way south to Fuchsia City, the home of the Safari Zone and Poison type gym leader, Koga. After the long journey to get to Fuchsia City, we’ll have to go on safari in the Safari Zone to find the hidden machine, Surf. The warden of the Safari Zone has lost his teeth in the Safari Zone and we’ll have to find those as well. Our reward for finding his teeth is the hidden machine Strength. We can’t beat the game without these two items. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, will we be able to defeat Koga and help the warden of the Safari Zone out of a jam!

Our next gym challenge is the poison ninja, Koga!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. There will be more of our Paper Mario playthrough on Tuesday night. Wednesday night is the start of a new playthrough and it's going to be Wario Land 3, which was recently added to the Nintendo Switch Online Service.

Don't forget to show some love to the Shacknews Twitch channel by using Prime Gaming to subscribe. The NHL trade deadline is this week and there's a whole lot to talk about. Over the weekend the Devils made a trade that should help them in the long run but you'll have to swing by the Stevetendo show to hear all about it. I also plan to share my thoughts on Pokemon day in terms of what the Pokemon Company showed off!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!