Netflix to produce Pokemon Concierge stop-motion animated series

With the Pokemon Presents on this day, Pokemon Day, we got all sorts of interesting announcements for the Pokemon franchise, one of which was a new animated series with Netflix. The livestreaming service is partnering with the Pokemon Company to produce a number of TV series and specials that will begin this year with the launch of Pokemon Concierge. It’s a stop-motion animated series about a resort for Pokemon and the fellow who looks after them.

Pokemon Concierge was announced via the Pokemon Presents livestream event on February 27, 2023. Netflix vice president of content Minyoung Kim was on deck to speak to the series, as well as present a teaser for it. Pokemon Concierge is one of a few planned series that will come out of a new partnership by The Pokemon Company and Netflix. There may well be further shows between the two after Pokemon Concierge launches. More importantly, Pokemon Concierge is set to come to Netflix sometime in 2023.

Source: Netflix

Pokemon Concierge is being developed by Dwarf Studio, which specializes in stop-motion animation and has made everything from product commercials to the Beastars animated series’ First Season Opening. The team is quite proficient at the stop-motion style and will be bringing Pokemon to life in Concierge with its unique charm.

Meanwhile, the show itself is set on a tropical resort which Pokemon come to visit. The story focuses on the titular concierge which looks after the Pokemon guests that come through the resort’s doors.

With Pokemon Concierge set to come to Netflix sometime in 2023, we’ll be on the lookout for a more concrete release date, as well as teases of any other shows to come out of the Pokemon and Netflix partnership. That wasn’t all that was on the Pokemon Presents. Be sure to chceck out the DLC coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well.