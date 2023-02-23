Evening Reading - February 23, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Tango Gameworks lead Shinji Mikami to leave studio
- No Man's Sky Update 4.10 patch notes overhaul VR Mode alongside PS VR2's release
- Google is asking employees to share desks
- Ukraine government wants to limit the distribution of Atomic Heart
- Google Maps reportedly targeted by DOJ antitrust probe
- Angry Birds developer delists original game due to its impact on free-to-play versions
- Lordstown Motors (RIDE) halts production & shipments of Endurance EV truck
- Enhance Games shows Humanity during PlayStation State of Play
- Baldur's Gate 3 comes to PlayStation with split-screen co-op at launch
Other Stuff From The Internet
Cocaine Bear video game
here is something to entertain you. play as me, and share your high scores: https://t.co/cACSYLGBbj pic.twitter.com/wxb9AwroCV— Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) February 14, 2023
Cocaine Bear just keeps getting better, huh?
Is Just Shapes and Beats on Xbox?
It's better with sound on 🔊 https://t.co/NJKR1kqjcq pic.twitter.com/C7ZBKcCE6y— Just Shapes & Beats (@shapesnbeats) February 23, 2023
It is! What a thorough demonstration.
Pedro Pascal's fictional adoptive children
These children are under the protection… of the Contractorrrrrr 😎#thelastofus pic.twitter.com/AyHIpVPHKg— James Hance (@JimJeroo) February 23, 2023
Ellie and Baby Yoda have a similar energy about them.
Cammy SF6 reveal hype
I FREAKING LOVE CAPCOM— Justin Wong (@JWonggg) February 23, 2023
STREET FIGHTER 6 ABOUT TO BE THE BEST pic.twitter.com/Iezm0GBKWz
Wait, uhm, that neck snap was brutal.
Unintentionally hilarious Kawhi
Kawhi, most unintentionally funny player in the league 😂 pic.twitter.com/iyry9eQiST— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2023
This guy is a walking comedian.
Poor Ed Boon
Ed Boon: pic.twitter.com/aAohlotwfs— Yokimo Hurame (@YokiHurame) February 23, 2023
I'm hyped for Mortal Kombat 12 but dang, an earnings call?
New Lord of the Rings movies on the way
New ‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ films are in the works at Warner Bros. pic.twitter.com/3gg2MtwAIy— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 23, 2023
Speaking of completely random WB announcements...
Super Nintendo World 4K vlog!
Can't make it to Universal Studios? Live vicariously through us.
