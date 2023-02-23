Evening Reading - February 23, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cocaine Bear video game

here is something to entertain you. play as me, and share your high scores: https://t.co/cACSYLGBbj pic.twitter.com/wxb9AwroCV — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) February 14, 2023

Cocaine Bear just keeps getting better, huh?

Is Just Shapes and Beats on Xbox?

It is! What a thorough demonstration.

Pedro Pascal's fictional adoptive children

These children are under the protection… of the Contractorrrrrr 😎#thelastofus pic.twitter.com/AyHIpVPHKg — James Hance (@JimJeroo) February 23, 2023

Ellie and Baby Yoda have a similar energy about them.

Cammy SF6 reveal hype

I FREAKING LOVE CAPCOM



STREET FIGHTER 6 ABOUT TO BE THE BEST pic.twitter.com/Iezm0GBKWz — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) February 23, 2023

Wait, uhm, that neck snap was brutal.

Unintentionally hilarious Kawhi

Kawhi, most unintentionally funny player in the league 😂 pic.twitter.com/iyry9eQiST — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2023

This guy is a walking comedian.

Poor Ed Boon

I'm hyped for Mortal Kombat 12 but dang, an earnings call?

New Lord of the Rings movies on the way

New ‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ films are in the works at Warner Bros. pic.twitter.com/3gg2MtwAIy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 23, 2023

Speaking of completely random WB announcements...

Super Nintendo World 4K vlog!

Can't make it to Universal Studios? Live vicariously through us.

