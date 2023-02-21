Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PlayStation State of Play February 2023 to showcase Suicide Squad & PS VR2 games

A PlayStation State of Play this week will reveal five more PlayStation VR2 games and new details on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation
3

We’re caught up in 2023’s first wave of video game reveals this year, and PlayStation has some of the latest details for us coming up this week. Sony has announced a PlayStation State of Play will air later this week. During the event, we’ll be treated to looks at a number of PlayStation VR2 titles alongside the hardware’s launch. We’ll also get to see new details and reveals for the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Sony revealed the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play and what viewers can expect in a tweet on February 21, 2023. The next PlayStation State of Play will take place on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. It will air on both PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels. As for what to expect, PlayStation revealed three major points of this particular direct:

PlayStation's Tweet of the February 23 State of Play
The PlayStation State of Play on February 23 will show off unannounced PS VR2 games and a fresh look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Source: PlayStation

The PlayStation VR2 launches on February 22, 2023, and already has quite a vibrant list of games that will be available on Day One. It seems we’re going to see some all-new upcoming titles that hadn’t been revealed as of yet. Moreover, it looks like we’re also going to see some new third-party games that are on the way to PlayStation hardware. Finally, the centerpiece of the action is going to be new details on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which had previously been delayed from a 2022 release window into Spring 2023. It seems very likely we could get a release date in addition to anything else shown during the showcase.

Unfortunately, it seems we won’t be seeing major first-party reveals such as Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine during the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play. Nonetheless, it should be exciting for those anticipating Suicide Squad and the PS VR2. Stay tuned as we report on all reveals from the event later this week.

