Valheim explores Xbox waters with March release date

Xbox Game Pass users will soon be able to jump in on Valheim's first console version.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Iron Gate
1

Viking survival game Valheim is currently in the middle of an early access stint on PC. However, Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Iron Gate are ready to begin exploring new console frontiers. During Friday's IGN Fan Fest presentation, the two parties announced that Valheim would soon make the leap to Xbox consoles and that it would be available to Xbox Game Pass users.

Valheim's arrival on Xbox will include a new control scheme for gamepad users, one that is being touted as "intuitive and natural." The Xbox version of Valheim will be caught up through the game's Mistlands update, which released at the end of 2022. As noted by IGN, full cross-platform play with the PC version of the game will be supported.

"We are honoured and excited to be included in Xbox Game Pass alongside so many iconic video games," Iron Gate co-founder Henrik Törnqvist said via press release. "Valheim is best experienced when you can adventure with your friends, and we can't wait to see what memories Xbox players will forge as they enter the realm for the first time."

Surviving in Valheim

Source: Iron Gate

Valheim is currently up and running on Steam Early Access and a Windows version is also available through PC Game Pass. Those interested in jumping in can check out our Valheim strategy guide and walkthrough. Look for Valheim to arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One through the Xbox Game Preview program on Tuesday, March 14.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

