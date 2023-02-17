Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wild Hearts developer says a PC performance fix is on the way

Koei Tecmo will release a PC performance patch for Wild Hearts next week.
Donovan Erskine
While Wild Hearts has been praised for its exciting combat and satisfying gameplay loop, the game is not without its major criticisms. Players on PC have had to deal with significant performance issues that have made the experience less than ideal. Luckily, it shouldn’t be much longer until at least some of these issues are addressed, as Wild Hearts developer Koei Tecmo has stated that a patch will be deployed next week.

A Wild Hearts developer by the username u/wolf_hands made a post to the game’s subreddit to share the important update with the community. It’s here that the developer announced that a performance patch for Wild Hearts on PC will be released next week.

A large porcupine creature facing a player.

Source: EA

While Wild Hearts has been receiving glowing reviews across the board, including here at Shacknews, it’s hard to argue with the issues PC players have been facing, which include harsh frame drops. The game currently has a “Mostly Negative” consensus rating on Steam.

With the Wild Hearts performance patch coming out next, it hopefully won’t be long until PC players can enjoy the game at its full potential. If you’ve been playing Wild Hearts, or plan to pick it up after the upcoming patch and would like some help along the way, we’ve got some helpful guides for you. Stick with Shacknews for everything else you need to know about Wild Hearts.

