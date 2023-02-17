Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 17: Marvel's Midnight Suns free weekend

This is a good weekend for anyone looking to try out some games for free. If you've slept on Marvel's Midnight Suns (and judging by 2K's latest financial earnings report, that seems to be a lot of you), then this is the weekend to give it a look. There's an all access free trial happening on Steam through Sunday. The game is also on sale and if you've got save data from that free trial, you're welcome to use it. If you're looking for something a little more classic, Age of Empires 4's Anniversary Edition is also free to play on Valve's storefront this weekend. Over on the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store, Far Cry 6 is getting its own free weekend. Those who want to check out the latest in Ubisoft's open world series can take a look right now.
Elsewhere, Battle.net has a Valentine's Day sale happening right now and it features some of the first discounts on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The Epic Games Store has the best from Rockstar Games. And, GOG.com loves games, so be sure to check out their full lineup of deals that includes Return to Monkey Island, Cult of the Lamb, Disco Elysium, and more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Valentine's Day Sale
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $39.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Battle.net Valentine's Day Sale.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Warpips - FREE until 2/23
- DKO: Divine Knockout - FREE from Prime Gaming
- Far Cry 6 - $17.99 (70% off) (FREE TRIAL until 2/20)
- Rockstar Publisher Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Naraka: Bladepoint - $9.99 (50% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: ITORAH, Metamorphosis, Minute of Islands, The Surge: Augmented Edition, The Citadel, Aquarist, Trials of Fire, Charterstone Digital Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout Classic Collection, Dusk '82 Ultimate Edition, SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete, Trudograd, Airport CEO, and Spirit of the Island. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $25.09 (28% off)
- Turbo Golf Racing [Steam Early Access] - $11.15 (38% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $38.39 (68% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $31.49 (55% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $0.99 (90% off)
Gamebillet
- Deathloop [Steam] - $16.48 (73% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $18.98 (68% off)
- Fallout 76 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $21.47 (64% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $18.00 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.02 (72% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $11.81 (70% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $18.90 (53% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $8.01 (87% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $4.00 (60% off)
Gamersgate
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $15.83 (74% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (64% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $24.29 (46% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.40 (71% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.72 (43% off)
- SnowRunner [Steam] - $15.17 (49% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Collection [Steam] - $9.89 (75% off)
GamesPlanet
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $33.99 (43% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (83% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $37.99 (68% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $23.49 (48% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $21.00 (65% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $12.99 (78% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [Ubisoft] - $16.98 (72% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $11.66 (77% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/2)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $34.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (25% off)
- Death's Door - $11.99 (40% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $14.49 (71% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $13.79 (77% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $4.85 (80% off)
- XCOM 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Rayman Origins - $3.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.49 (25% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Quake 3 Arena - $5.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code FEB15 to save 15% off a regularly priced purchase. Exclusions apply.
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $30.95 (48% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $25.80 (74% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $17.20 (57% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $15.48 (74% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $10.32 (83% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $5.31 (79% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Fallout 76 + the original Fallout, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Othercide, Shady Part of Me, ScourgeBringer, Five Dates, and Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $12 for Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim, Later Daters Premium, A Story Beside, ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area, Ambition: A Minuet in Power, Sucker for Love: First Date, Max Gentlemen Sexy Business, and When the Past was Around. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Luna's Fishing Garden, Staxel, Summer in Mara, Winkeltje: The Little Shop, Garden Paws, Townscaper, Lake, and Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Semblance, Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death, Swimsanity, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Shadow Man Remastered, and Mafia 3 Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $15 for Starsand, SurrounDead, Volcanoids, The Long Dark: Survival Edition, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, SCUM, and Chernobylite Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Indie Hits
- Cuphead [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Embr [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- I Am Fish [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Indie Hits Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry 6 - $18.00 (70% off) (FREE TRIAL until 2/20)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.80 (67% off)
- Riders Republic - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $59.99 (50% off)
Steam
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $35.99 (40% off) (ALL ACCESS FREE TRIAL until 2/19 @ 10AM PT)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.59 (86% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.82 (91% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam 2K Publisher Sale.
- Bruce Wayne's Birthday Sale
- Gotham Knights - $26.99 (55% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Batman Trilogy Pack - $4.99 (90% off)
- Age of Empires 4 Anniversary Edition - $23.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/20 @ 10AM PT)
- Dying Light Series + Brecken + Rais Bundle - $47.78 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $40.19 (33% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- A Little to the Left - $11.39 (24% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 17: Marvel's Midnight Suns free weekend
-
Playing Midnight Suns NG+ with a controller rn, it's really well done. I was concerned it would be unwieldy, but I think I like it more than m+kb.
Also, being able to blow through the story stuff is nice, but a little funny when they talk about saving characters who are in the room at the same time
Plus Deadpool is fun
-