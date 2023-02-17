Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 17: Marvel's Midnight Suns free weekend

This is a good weekend for anyone looking to try out some games for free. If you've slept on Marvel's Midnight Suns (and judging by 2K's latest financial earnings report, that seems to be a lot of you), then this is the weekend to give it a look. There's an all access free trial happening on Steam through Sunday. The game is also on sale and if you've got save data from that free trial, you're welcome to use it. If you're looking for something a little more classic, Age of Empires 4's Anniversary Edition is also free to play on Valve's storefront this weekend. Over on the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store, Far Cry 6 is getting its own free weekend. Those who want to check out the latest in Ubisoft's open world series can take a look right now.

Elsewhere, Battle.net has a Valentine's Day sale happening right now and it features some of the first discounts on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The Epic Games Store has the best from Rockstar Games. And, GOG.com loves games, so be sure to check out their full lineup of deals that includes Return to Monkey Island, Cult of the Lamb, Disco Elysium, and more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: ITORAH, Metamorphosis, Minute of Islands, The Surge: Augmented Edition, The Citadel, Aquarist, Trials of Fire, Charterstone Digital Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout Classic Collection, Dusk '82 Ultimate Edition, SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete, Trudograd, Airport CEO, and Spirit of the Island. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code FEB15 to save 15% off a regularly priced purchase. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Fallout 76 + the original Fallout, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Othercide, Shady Part of Me, ScourgeBringer, Five Dates, and Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $12 for Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim, Later Daters Premium, A Story Beside, ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area, Ambition: A Minuet in Power, Sucker for Love: First Date, Max Gentlemen Sexy Business, and When the Past was Around. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Luna's Fishing Garden, Staxel, Summer in Mara, Winkeltje: The Little Shop, Garden Paws, Townscaper, Lake, and Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Semblance, Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death, Swimsanity, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Shadow Man Remastered, and Mafia 3 Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $15 for Starsand, SurrounDead, Volcanoids, The Long Dark: Survival Edition, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, SCUM, and Chernobylite Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.