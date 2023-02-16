Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

When is Pokemon Day 2023?

Donovan Erskine
The Pokemon Company
1

The Pokemon franchise has seen a lot of evolution and growth since it first debuted in the late 90s. Every year, the franchise’s rich history is celebrated on what is officially known as Pokemon Day. In addition to a fun day of looking back at the franchise’s past, Pokemon Day also tends to be where Game Freak and The Pokemon Company make announcements about future games in the series. Fans have been hungry for some news, so let’s look at exactly when Pokemon Day will be happening in 2023.

When is Pokemon Day 2023?

Cynthia in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Source: Nintendo

Pokemon Day will take place on February 27, 2023. Pokemon Day always happens on February 27, as its the day that the first Pokemon games, Red and Green, were released in Japan in 1996. This year, The Pokemon Company is promoting its Pokemon Together campaign. The announcement video showcases people of all ages and demographics playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Go, and the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

As for what we can expect on this year’s Pokemon Day, The Pokemon Company usually holds Pokemon Presents events, a Nintendo Direct-style showcase that reveals upcoming projects in the franchise. Games like Pokemon Legends Areceus and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have all been revealed at Pokemon Presents showcases over the past few years. The Pokemon Company has yet to announce a Pokemon Presents for 2023 at the time of this writing. That said, there is an official website for Pokemon Together, and it encourages fans to come back on February 27.

Now that you know when Pokemon Day 2023 is, you have a better idea of when to potentially expect the next big news dump from Game Freak and The Pokemon Company. The Pokemon franchise is celebrating its 27th birthday this year. For more Pokemon news, bookmark Shacknews’ Pokemon topic page.

