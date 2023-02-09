Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tales from the Far Territory Part Two announced for The Long Dark

Part Two of Tales from the Far Territory is coming to The Long Dark, with updates on the state of Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Today, Hinterland Studios announced that Part Two of Tales from the Far Territory was on the way. The target release date for the second part of The Long Dark’s first ever paid expansion is March 30, 2023. The studio also revealed the gameplay features players can look forward to, as well as updates for Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox owners.

A small cabin on the edge of a cliff

Source: Hinterland Studios

Part Two of Tales from the Far Territory is expected to launch a day before the end of Q1 2023, nearly four months after the initial launch of Part One. That’s a little longer than Hinterland Studios expected between releases, but today’s developer diary may hint at some of the reasoning behind that.

As of right now Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox players of The Long Dark don’t have access to Tales from the Far Territory. Mac users are expected to get access on February 15, 2023, with PlayStation and Xbox to follow on March 15, 2023. The release date of Part Two of Tales from the Far Territory on March 30, 2023 could suggest that Hinterland Studio is attempting to bring all versions of the game (minus the Nintendo Switch, which will be addressed by the studio in the coming weeks) to the same spot.

As for what players can expect from Part Two of Tales from the Far Territory, Hinterland Studios revealed the following:

Expansion pass owners

  • Tale: “Signal Void” (estimated 5+ hours of play time to complete)
  • Fire-Hardened Arrows
  • Handheld Shortwave Radio
  • Transponder Cache Gameplay
  • New Bunkers
  • Three new Clothing items

Free updates

  • Enhanced Prepper Bunkers
  • Enhanced Beachcombing
  • Acorns & Oak Trees

Check out the full developer diary on Hinterland Studios’ website and be sure to follow The Long Dark topic on Shacknews to stay updated with everything happening in the Quiet Apocalypse.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

