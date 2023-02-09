Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The best-selling Mario games of all time

These are the best-selling titles in the Mario franchise.
Donovan Erskine
Mario is arguably the most influential franchise in all of gaming. The original game not only revolutionized platformers, but the entire medium. The series has held that cultural significance for over three decades, with different entries defining eras of gaming.

Mario, Luigi, and Toad in New Super Mario key art

Source: Nintendo

These are the best-selling games in the Mario franchise as of 2023.

Title Release date Platform Copies sold
Super Mario Bros. October 18, 1985 NES 58 million
New Super Mario Bros. May 15, 2006 DS 30.8 million
New Super Mario Bros. Wii November 15, 2009 Wii 30.2 million
Super Mario Odyssey October 27, 2017 Switch 25.1 million
New Super Mario Bros. U November 18, 2012 WiiU/Switch 23.6 million
Super Mario World August 23, 1991 SNES/Game Boy Advance 20 million
Super Mario Land July 31, 1989 Game Boy 18 million
Super Mario Bros 3. July 15, 1989 NES Game Boy Advance 17 million
Super Mario 3D World November 22, 2013 WiiU/Switch 16.7 million
New Super Mario Bros. 2 August 19, 2012 3DS 13.4 million

Super Mario Bros., the first game in the series, remains the best-selling game in the franchise with a staggering 58 million copies sold. It's also one of the best-selling video games of all time, coming in at number seven on that list. It's a stark contrast to Nintendo's other flagship franchise, The Legend of Zelda; the best-selling game in that franchise is the newest one, Breath of the Wild. That said, the last mainline Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey, is quite high up on this list.

It's important to note that this list only includes Mario platformers. The franchise is rich with spin-offs, but sub-franchises like Mario Kart deserve to be treated as their own series at this point.

Those are the best-selling games in the Mario franchise. At the time of this writing, no new game in the Mario series has been announced. We'll be updating this list in the future if the sales rankings change.

