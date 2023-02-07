ShackStream: Broken Universe brings cute & challenging tower defense on Indie-licious Can we create the perfect defense against wave after wave of plush monster minions? Find out as we play Broken Defense on Indie-licious!

Tower defense is no new genre, especially in indie games, but sometimes a game like that jumps out at you whether because of its charming visuals or fun mechanical design. Broken Universe looks like a tower defense title that does both, so we’re going to give it a spin on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream!

Broken Universe comes to us from the developers at Jinthree Studio. It’s actually been available on multiple platforms such as mobile via Android and console since 2021, but only just recently made its way to Steam on PC. The game is a tower defense in which you must fend off waves of little and big monsters with a multitude of maze-building and traps. Each level allows players to try different approaches to their defense, whether it’s directly brutalizing foes or guiding them into long and confusing paths that whittle them down.

We’ll see how our strategies stack up when we play Broken Universe today on Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

We’re not sure what makes Broken Universe’s universe so broken, but we’ll try to patch it up with good strategy and clever defensive placements as we go live on today’s Indie-licious shortly.