Xbox reveals color-changing Stellar Shift wireless controller, available now The new controller is on sale today and features a downloadable dynamic background for the Xbox Series X/S.

It looks like Xbox and PC players have quite the new toy to play with in first-party peripherals. Xbox has revealed a new color-shifting “Stellar Shift” Wireless Controller for PC and Xbox platforms. It’s available as of today and even includes a dynamic theme which can be downloaded for Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Xbox announced the new Stellar Shift controller via the Xbox Twitter and a product page on the Microsoft Store on February 7, 2023.

“Experience the Xbox Wireless Controller – Stellar Shift Special Edition, featuring a color-shifting, blue-purple shimmer, and rubberized purple swirl grips that brings each controller to life,” the product page reads. In addition, Xbox announced that the Stellar Shift Wireless Controller unlocks a new dynamic background on Xbox Series X/S consoles themed around the controller’s color scheme. Players only need plug the Stellar Shift in to access the dynamic background.

The controller is available as of today directly through Microsoft, as well as various available retailers, at a retail price of $69.99 USD.

The Xbox Stellar Shift Wireless Controller unlocks a dynamic background themed to the controller when plugged into Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Source: Xbox

The Xbox Stellar Shift Wireless Controller is the latest in a line of fancy peripherals to come out of Microsoft since the Xbox Series X/S era began. We’ve previously seen the follow-up to the Xbox Elite Controller in the form of the Elite Series 2. However, this might be the most fancy at a less-premium price, allowing Xbox players to get their hands on something good without having to drop over $100 USD on it.

