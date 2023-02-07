Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Xbox reveals color-changing Stellar Shift wireless controller, available now

The new controller is on sale today and features a downloadable dynamic background for the Xbox Series X/S.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Xbox
2

It looks like Xbox and PC players have quite the new toy to play with in first-party peripherals. Xbox has revealed a new color-shifting “Stellar Shift” Wireless Controller for PC and Xbox platforms. It’s available as of today and even includes a dynamic theme which can be downloaded for Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Xbox announced the new Stellar Shift controller via the Xbox Twitter and a product page on the Microsoft Store on February 7, 2023.

“Experience the Xbox Wireless Controller – Stellar Shift Special Edition, featuring a color-shifting, blue-purple shimmer, and rubberized purple swirl grips that brings each controller to life,” the product page reads. In addition, Xbox announced that the Stellar Shift Wireless Controller unlocks a new dynamic background on Xbox Series X/S consoles themed around the controller’s color scheme. Players only need plug the Stellar Shift in to access the dynamic background.

The controller is available as of today directly through Microsoft, as well as various available retailers, at a retail price of $69.99 USD.

Xbox Stellar Shift Wireless Controller dynamic background.
The Xbox Stellar Shift Wireless Controller unlocks a dynamic background themed to the controller when plugged into Xbox Series X/S consoles.
Source: Xbox

The Xbox Stellar Shift Wireless Controller is the latest in a line of fancy peripherals to come out of Microsoft since the Xbox Series X/S era began. We’ve previously seen the follow-up to the Xbox Elite Controller in the form of the Elite Series 2. However, this might be the most fancy at a less-premium price, allowing Xbox players to get their hands on something good without having to drop over $100 USD on it.

With the Xbox Stellar Shift Wireless Controller having launched today, stay tuned for more coverage of Xbox games, hardware, and accessories, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola