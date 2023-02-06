Evening Reading - February 6, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's time to watch Simon tackle a new sudoku puzzle!

Mark's making a game!

It's illuminating seeing Mark actually create a game after so long analyzing them.

Why LEGO won

LEGO is such an incredible toy.

Go for a dip

It's fine... Come in for a swim pic.twitter.com/L6ZRLzwPHq — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) February 6, 2023

The water is fine.

The duo get back together for one more cook

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul return as Walter White as Jesse in the PopCorners #SuperBowl ad. pic.twitter.com/J3YMgkGzsz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 6, 2023

PopCorners? Tight. Tight. Tight.

Windows XP winning again

Windows XP Disk Defragmenter pic.twitter.com/TcBEy0ZpV3 — Retro Tech Dreams (@RetroTechDreams) February 6, 2023

Look at this beautiful box.

Shot for shot!

THEY DID THE MAGAZINE SCENE MY LIFE IS COMPLETE #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/VroNAa4eSK — chris (@chrisdadeviant) February 6, 2023

The Last of Us TV show is phenomenal.

Joseph is about to fully misread a situation

pic.twitter.com/pAdIpo6kew — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) February 5, 2023

Embarrassing teenage years. I'm so keen for more King of the Hill.

Australia is like a place from a fantasy or sci-fi novel

imagine being banned from australia. imagine having a bunch of lowlife criminals be like "no. you are banned from one of the seven continents of our planet in perpetuity" and everyones just okay with it — deathcore__doggy (@SAMOYEDWAVE) February 3, 2023

We're basically Salusa Secundus.

