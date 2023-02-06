Evening Reading - February 6, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Meet Your Maker feels like Doom meets Super Mario Maker
- Shackpets launches new Latest Pets website on shacknews.com
- Inkulinati is like the Monty Python of Pentiment
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - One year and beyond
- Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick blames earnings miss on 'macroeconomic conditions'
- Binance suspends international U.S. dollar deposits and withdrawals
- AI Seinfeld banned on Twitch over transphobic jokes
- FromSoftware wants Armored Core 6's customization to be both in-depth & approachable
- Overwatch 2: Season 3 includes rewards revamp & Loverwatch mode
- Disney Dreamlight Valley gets A Festival of Friendship update next week
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's time to watch Simon tackle a new sudoku puzzle!
Mark's making a game!
It's illuminating seeing Mark actually create a game after so long analyzing them.
Why LEGO won
LEGO is such an incredible toy.
Go for a dip
It's fine... Come in for a swim pic.twitter.com/L6ZRLzwPHq— Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) February 6, 2023
The water is fine.
The duo get back together for one more cook
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul return as Walter White as Jesse in the PopCorners #SuperBowl ad. pic.twitter.com/J3YMgkGzsz— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 6, 2023
PopCorners? Tight. Tight. Tight.
Windows XP winning again
Windows XP Disk Defragmenter pic.twitter.com/TcBEy0ZpV3— Retro Tech Dreams (@RetroTechDreams) February 6, 2023
Look at this beautiful box.
Shot for shot!
THEY DID THE MAGAZINE SCENE MY LIFE IS COMPLETE #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/VroNAa4eSK— chris (@chrisdadeviant) February 6, 2023
The Last of Us TV show is phenomenal.
Joseph is about to fully misread a situation
February 5, 2023
Embarrassing teenage years. I'm so keen for more King of the Hill.
Australia is like a place from a fantasy or sci-fi novel
imagine being banned from australia. imagine having a bunch of lowlife criminals be like "no. you are banned from one of the seven continents of our planet in perpetuity" and everyones just okay with it— deathcore__doggy (@SAMOYEDWAVE) February 3, 2023
We're basically Salusa Secundus.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You can support Shacknews for free by checking out Shackpets. We've also just launched a web-based version of the Latest Pets feed, which you can check out for an endless supply of pet pictures.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
