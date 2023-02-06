Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - February 6, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's time to watch Simon tackle a new sudoku puzzle!

Mark's making a game!

It's illuminating seeing Mark actually create a game after so long analyzing them.

Why LEGO won

LEGO is such an incredible toy.

Go for a dip

The water is fine.

The duo get back together for one more cook

PopCorners? Tight. Tight. Tight.

Windows XP winning again

Look at this beautiful box.

Shot for shot!

The Last of Us TV show is phenomenal.

Joseph is about to fully misread a situation

Embarrassing teenage years. I'm so keen for more King of the Hill.

Australia is like a place from a fantasy or sci-fi novel

We're basically Salusa Secundus.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up on a blue blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

