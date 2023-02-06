Disney Dreamlight Valley gets A Festival of Friendship update next week Encanto's Mirabel and Casa Madrigal will come to Disney Dreamlight Valley next week.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recently released a road map that showed off some grand plans for 2023. The year’s worth of content kicks off in February, with characters and locations from the hit film Encanto coming to the lifestyle game. Now, developer Gameloft has provided a release date for Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Festival of Friendship.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Festival of Friendship will be released on February 16, 2023. Just over a week away, this update adds new characters and content for players to enjoy. The largest of these additions will likely be Mirabel, the protagonist of the 2021 Disney Animation film Encanto, which cleaned up at the box office and awards shows. The character was teased in the roadmap released in January, and is prominently featured in the new key art for A Festival of Friendship.



Source: Gameloft

The key art also reveals Mirabel’s home, Casa Madrigal. The home itself is central to the plot of Encanto, so it will be interesting to see if that’s incorporated into Dreamlight Valley. Lastly, Frozen’s Olaf is also featured in the newly released key art, so we can expect Disney Dreamlight Valley to add the beloved snowman to its roster with this update as well. Each character has their own line of quests, so we expect Mirabel and Olaf to bring a series of new tasks and missions for players to tackle.

Gameloft didn’t provide any concrete details on A Festival of Friendship outside of what we can glean from the new key art. The developer does however state that fans can expect additional information in the coming days, this includes gameplay improvements and quality-of-life changes in addition to content. As we follow Disney Dreamlight Valley and the abundance of content that it plans to deliver over the course of 2023, stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know.