Weekend Discussion - February 4, 2023

The weekend is here and you know what that means! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Loss of a fashion icon

The Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne died at 88. Rabanne costumed Jane Fonda in the 1968 sci-fi film “Barbarella,” eschewed needles and thread for pliers and made chain mail into a fabric. Salvador Dalí called him the second genius of Spain. https://t.co/6xZFaaiqaO pic.twitter.com/h20FbJhS9w — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 3, 2023

Paco Rabanne was one of the all-time greats and, yes, I wore his various colognes over the years. RIP.

Handling balls

The star of the Pro Bowl Skills Showcase was... this guy.

The "B" in NBA is for "Brawling"

AUSTIN RIVERS AND MO BAMBA GET INTO IT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kUFYXgPvI5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2023

Two straight nights with a high-profile brawl. It's starting to almost look like classic basketball again.

Tekken intensifies

That end of this match though hahaha #TWTFinals pic.twitter.com/jJGhBjEjDi — Kiri 🔜@TWT Finals🇳🇱 (@Kirithuu) February 4, 2023

The Tekken World Tour Finals are happening overnight. Check out the prize pool guide.

Weekend grooves

Continuing through this year's MAGFest, here's a live performance from The Game Brass.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!