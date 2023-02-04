Weekend Discussion - February 4, 2023

The weekend is here and you know what that means! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Loss of a fashion icon
The Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne died at 88. Rabanne costumed Jane Fonda in the 1968 sci-fi film “Barbarella,” eschewed needles and thread for pliers and made chain mail into a fabric. Salvador Dalí called him the second genius of Spain. https://t.co/6xZFaaiqaO pic.twitter.com/h20FbJhS9w— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 3, 2023
Paco Rabanne was one of the all-time greats and, yes, I wore his various colognes over the years. RIP.
Handling balls
let's goooooooo!! 🔥 @JoelBitonio#ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/WVs4qb6U44— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 3, 2023
The star of the Pro Bowl Skills Showcase was... this guy.
The "B" in NBA is for "Brawling"
AUSTIN RIVERS AND MO BAMBA GET INTO IT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kUFYXgPvI5— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2023
Two straight nights with a high-profile brawl. It's starting to almost look like classic basketball again.
Tekken intensifies
That end of this match though hahaha #TWTFinals pic.twitter.com/jJGhBjEjDi— Kiri 🔜@TWT Finals🇳🇱 (@Kirithuu) February 4, 2023
The Tekken World Tour Finals are happening overnight. Check out the prize pool guide.
Weekend grooves
Continuing through this year's MAGFest, here's a live performance from The Game Brass.
