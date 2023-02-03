Evening Reading - February 3, 2023

Hello, all. It's a new month, a new Friday, and I am here again to send you off into a new weekend. It's time for a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment! It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

Want a first look at the upcoming John Cena Showcase mode in WWE 2K23? Who better to deliver it than the Up Up Down Down crew? Austin Creed and company check it out.

MLB The Show 23 unveils the Derek Jeter Captain Edition. Remember him as one of the game's greatest shortstops in all of baseball history and not as one of the league's worst owners in recent history.

Here's an early look at the Deutsches Afrikakorps, one of the factions you'll get to play as in the upcoming Company of Heroes 3.

Finally, return to Eo with SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, which is out today!

A salute to new endeavors

Some me news: after seven years, I’ve decided to step away from my role at Epic Games. It was a wild, challenging, and rewarding ride and I’m proud of the things we accomplished as a team. I worked alongside some of the best people can’t wait to see what’s next as a fan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vgVkEcjFoR — Nick Chester (@nickchester) February 3, 2023

We have a few noteworthy departures from the Epic Games space to address. First, there's Nick Chester, who transitioned to Epic after spending years as one of the faces of Harmonix. We wish Nick the best of luck with whatever comes next.

After 9 years at @PsyonixStudios @RocketLeague & @EpicGames I am stepping away to spend more time w/ my family before the kids head to college. Working on RL was the experience of a lifetime b/c of my talented co-workers and loyal players. Thank you one and all! I will miss you pic.twitter.com/CYCJYYbpM5 — Jeremy Dunham (@DunhamSmash) February 2, 2023

We follow that by saying goodbye to Jeremy Dunham, a VP and one of the faces of Psyonix. Before Rocket League was ever scooped up by Epic Games, Jeremy first showed me a humble alpha build of the game at the old Furama Hotel in Los Angeles. I thought it would be a fun multiplayer game, but never expected it to hit the heights that it has. I don't think he expected it either, but he helped lead Psyonix there and we salute him on his way out.

Speaking of Rocket League...

High-skill Rocket League goals are still one of the best things in esports.

You have something I want

GQ sits down with Giancarlo Esposito and he breaks down his most memorable roles, including his roles in The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad.

(No Far Cry 6. Sorry.)

Gitting Gud

Justin Wong, one of the all-time greats, is here to tell you how you can get better at fighting games.

WA-HOO!

Check out the official poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie! We're getting closer to the release, look forward to it in theaters soon! #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/7cFresSBmo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 3, 2023

The big day's almost here!

But wait! Hang on! Enhance! Enhance! ENHANCE!

the fact that the Blue Shell Koopa is in the this official poster makes me think someone going to die on Rainbow Road pic.twitter.com/N3qFkyIvDY — Bear (@BearUNLV) February 3, 2023

Oh my...

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're taking a look at the latest episode of Challenger Approaching, which dives into the Legally Cute. Watch these runs of Untitled Goose Game, Donut County, and Goat Simulator 3.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about game directors and how important it is for them to have their own unique visions.

This week in Shaqnews

The Diesel's still got wheels.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

There were a metric ton of highlights from Saturday's Royal Rumble event. This video looks at a few of them.

Tonight in video game music

Let's check out some more sets from this year's MAGFest, continuing with The 8-Bit Big Band.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for the month of February!