Shacknews Dump - February 3, 2023 All the live-service games are headed to a farm upstate! We discuss this and more of the hottest gaming news on today's Shacknews Dump.

It’s never a cool thing to see games, especially good ones, shut down, but this week has been full of discontinued live-service titles. Meanwhile, does Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo bowing out of E3 spell disaster for the event? We talk about these and other hot news topics on today’s Shacknews Dump!

On this February 3 edition of the Shacknews Dump, Google has a protest on its hands for the mass layoffs it just carried out. Was it really about the economy? Union workers within the company don’t think so. In other news, Back 4 Blood is shutting down because Turtle Rock Studios is working on something new and doesn’t have the bandwidth to continue to create new things for the game. Was Back 4 Blood too short-lived?

Join us as we discuss these and further hot news topics from the week on this episode of the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Here’s the rundown of today’s topics on the Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into the Shacknews Dump and ShackStreams like it. Your viewership and support make these livestreams well worth our time and we do our best to bring you bigger and better content as a result. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams, be sure to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel to be on top of when we go live. You can even subscribe for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. We’d be happy to have that subscription if you’ve nowhere else to put it.

The Dump isn’t beholden to selling battle passes and seasons, so we’re still around. Tune as we go live with the week’s hottest gaming and tech news topics shortly!