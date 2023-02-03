Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 3: Dying Light 2's first anniversary

Dying Light 2's first anniversary sale is a small part of PlayStation's bigger Critics' Choice sale.
1

The console storefronts have finished up most of their Lunar New Year sales, but there are still a lot of good games to be found this weekend. PlayStation is starting up its Critics' Choice sale, featuring games like Horizon Forbidden West, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Stray, and many more. Xbox has kicked off Anime Month with some of the best titles from Bandai Namco and Capcom. It's also the first anniversary of Dying Light 2.

If you missed it here at Shacknews, be sure to check out our one year anniversary interview for Dying Light 2 and learn about what the future has in store for this game. Afterwards, you can find it on sale for half off across both PlayStation and Xbox.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

