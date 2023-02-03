Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 3: Dying Light 2's first anniversary

The console storefronts have finished up most of their Lunar New Year sales, but there are still a lot of good games to be found this weekend. PlayStation is starting up its Critics' Choice sale, featuring games like Horizon Forbidden West, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Stray, and many more. Xbox has kicked off Anime Month with some of the best titles from Bandai Namco and Capcom. It's also the first anniversary of Dying Light 2.
If you missed it here at Shacknews, be sure to check out our one year anniversary interview for Dying Light 2 and learn about what the future has in store for this game. Afterwards, you can find it on sale for half off across both PlayStation and Xbox.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- For the King - FREE!
- Autonauts - FREE!
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.49 (65% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Anime Month
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $33.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month.
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Endling: Extinction is Forever [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $11.99 (60% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning - $15.99 (60% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Critics' Choice Sale
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Neon White [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $40.49 (55% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Origins [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [PS5] - $20.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K23 [PS5] - $23.09 (67% off)
- PGA 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.49 (55% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Two Point Campus [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Prodeus [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Temtem [PS5] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Critics' Choice Sale.
- Games Under $15 Sale
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [PS5/PS4] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $14.99 (50% off)
- Salt and Sacrifice [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk Complete Collection - $13.49 (70% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Celeste - $8.99 (55% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $13.99 (65% off)
- Empire of Sin - $7.99 (80% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fallout 76 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Axiom Verge 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.99 (42% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off) (NSO member free trial through 1/29)
- Warner Bros. Games January Sale
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm - $34.99 (30% off)
- OlliOlli World - $17.99 (40% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 3: Dying Light 2's first anniversary