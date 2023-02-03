Games Done Quick founder postpones plans to step down amid medical emergency GDQ's Director of Operations Matt Merkle was set to take founder Mike Uyama's place leading up the charity, but is currently dealing with a serious medical issue.

It would appear that the transition of power over at Games Done Quick is being held up this week. Recently, founder Mike Uyama announced that he would be stepping down from operations at the company, but unforeseen circumstances will keep him in the role a bit longer. His intended replacement, GDQ Director of Operations Matt Merkle, has stepped aside due to a sudden medical emergency. Uyama will remain at the head of GDQ while Merkle tends to their affairs.

This sudden change of plans was announced recently on the Games Done Quick Twitter account. According to GDQ, Uyama’s plans to step down have been postponed while Merkle deals with an unexplained medical emergency. The post also asks for privacy for Merkle in this time.

“Mike Uyama's plans to step down have been postponed until further notice,” the post reads. “Director of Operations, Matt Merkle, is recovering from a serious medical condition for an indeterminate amount of time. We ask the community to respect Matt's privacy as we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Mike Uyama was set to step down from Games Done Quick to allow Matt Merkle to take over, but those plans are delayed as Merkle recovers from a medical emergency.

Source: Twitter

Nonetheless, it seems as though Uyama’s plans to step down are still in place, but simply postponed for now. It is unknown what happened with Merkle, but based on the wording of the Games Done Quick announcement, it can be be expected that once Merkle recovers from the situation, the transfer of leadership from Uyama to Merkle will likely proceed.

Nonetheless, Shacknews wishes Merkle, Uyama, and the whole of Games Done Quick well in this time and joins GDQ in wishing Merkle a quick and clean recovery. Stay tuned for any further updates.