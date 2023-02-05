Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - February 5, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday evening, which means its time to check out Simon solve another sudoku. This time, it's a 7x7 grid, something a little different.

Is owning a home worth it?

This fella talks about the costs, some hidden, about being a homeowner. What do you think?

Quinn's Ideas discusses Annihilation

This is a great channel. Take some time to watch some of his other work, too.

Bryan Cranston eats hot wings

This bloke is just so good.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I'm invested in this story

I think they'll have a good time.

Do you like your daily routine?

Find pleasure in the pattern.

Windows XP was so slick

Those were the days.

We need another internet cat

Maybe Rad could be famous.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping, with a paw over his eyes

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

