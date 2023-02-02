Evening Reading - February 2, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Twitter to end free API access next week
- Sony Q3 2022 earnings results reported 7.1M PS5s sold, more than double that of Q2
- Sony claims 30% of PS5's MAUs had no activity on the PS4
- Sony has more than 10 video game adaptations in the works
- Sony raises guidance on PS5 sales, hoping to break 19 million units by end of FY2022
- Overwatch 2 gets Antarctica Peninsula map in Season 3
- Wild Hearts devs say it will have free post-launch content & no microtransactions
- Back 4 Blood has no further content planned as Turtle Rock moves on to next game
- Apple (AAPL) Q1 2023 earnings results miss revenue and EPS expectations
- Coinbase (COIN) stock up 24% after judge dismisses class action lawsuit
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Among Us violated the Geneva Conventions?
fun fact: after the game got big in 2020 we had to change the colour of the MedBay cross because we apparently violated the Geneva Conventions Act by making it red???? oops pic.twitter.com/7Idvv1sglu— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) February 1, 2023
Sus behavior, honestly.
Nascar bans video game move
Remember this awesome finish from last year? Well nobody is allowed to do it again.
Happy belated birthday, id Software!
Happy 32nd birthday to id Software. I am so grateful to have been there on Day 1. To all current id devs, thanks for keeping the games alive and extending their worlds beyond our horizons. pic.twitter.com/M1kLjVXASq— 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) February 1, 2023
What legendary lads.
Dunkey's Forspoken review
I don't blame him.
The Fast of Us
January 27, 2023
When does this show come out?
More bizarre Elon behavior
kids, look, do drugs or don't, but whatever you do:— whiskey tango chancetrot (@chancery_daily) February 2, 2023
do do due diligence pic.twitter.com/uZksnuqUHS
Yeah, something is fundamentally wrong.
Six more weeks of winter
Punxsutawney Phil left his burrow for his annual Groundhog Day prediction. Here’s how much longer winter will last according to the legend. https://t.co/VMyIBImR0k pic.twitter.com/TX86DZxqur— CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2023
I always forget that Groundhog day still exists.
PS1 in VR
PS1 in VR is crazy pic.twitter.com/s540uUEiYg— Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 2, 2023
This seems super silly, but I'd try it.
