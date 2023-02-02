Evening Reading - February 2, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Among Us violated the Geneva Conventions?

fun fact: after the game got big in 2020 we had to change the colour of the MedBay cross because we apparently violated the Geneva Conventions Act by making it red???? oops pic.twitter.com/7Idvv1sglu — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) February 1, 2023

Sus behavior, honestly.

Nascar bans video game move

Remember this awesome finish from last year? Well nobody is allowed to do it again.

Happy belated birthday, id Software!

Happy 32nd birthday to id Software. I am so grateful to have been there on Day 1. To all current id devs, thanks for keeping the games alive and extending their worlds beyond our horizons. pic.twitter.com/M1kLjVXASq — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) February 1, 2023

What legendary lads.

Dunkey's Forspoken review

I don't blame him.

The Fast of Us

When does this show come out?

More bizarre Elon behavior

kids, look, do drugs or don't, but whatever you do:



do do due diligence pic.twitter.com/uZksnuqUHS — whiskey tango chancetrot (@chancery_daily) February 2, 2023

Yeah, something is fundamentally wrong.

Six more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil left his burrow for his annual Groundhog Day prediction. Here’s how much longer winter will last according to the legend. https://t.co/VMyIBImR0k pic.twitter.com/TX86DZxqur — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2023

I always forget that Groundhog day still exists.

PS1 in VR

PS1 in VR is crazy pic.twitter.com/s540uUEiYg — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 2, 2023

This seems super silly, but I'd try it.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Be sure to vote for Leia on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.