Google (GOOGL) Q4 2022 earnings results miss EPS and revenue expectations Google (GOOGL) comes in just under analysis expectations in its latest earnings report.

Google (GOOGL) has reported its earnings results for Q4 2022, showing audiences and investors how one of the world’s biggest companies performed financially. While it wasn’t a terrible quarter for the company, Google did come in just under analyst expectations for revenue and earnings-per-share.

Google’s (GOOGL) Q4 2022 earnings report was shared on the company’s website earlier today. Within the report, we see that Google’s revenue for Q4 2022 was $76 billion. This only symbolizes a one percent increase in comparison to Q4 2021. Furthermore, it also means that Google came in narrowly under the $76.6 billion industry expectation. Facing a $1.18 earnings-per-share expectation, Google’s EPS was $1.05.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai provided a quote about the results within the earnings report.

Our long-term investments in deep computer science make us extremely well-positioned as AI reaches an inflection point, and I’m excited by the AI-driven leaps we’re about to unveil in Search and beyond. There’s also great momentum in Cloud, YouTube subscriptions, and our Pixel devices. We’re on an important journey to re-engineer our cost structure in a durable way and to build financially sustainable, vibrant, growing businesses across Alphabet.

Although Google (GOOGL) missed on both earnings and EPS, the margins were quite thin. It’s a busy week of earnings reports and investor calls, so stick with Shacknews to make sure you don’t miss a thing.