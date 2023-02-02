Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Google (GOOGL) Q4 2022 earnings results miss EPS and revenue expectations

Google (GOOGL) comes in just under analysis expectations in its latest earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Google (GOOGL) has reported its earnings results for Q4 2022, showing audiences and investors how one of the world’s biggest companies performed financially. While it wasn’t a terrible quarter for the company, Google did come in just under analyst expectations for revenue and earnings-per-share.

Google’s (GOOGL) Q4 2022 earnings report was shared on the company’s website earlier today. Within the report, we see that Google’s revenue for Q4 2022 was $76 billion. This only symbolizes a one percent increase in comparison to Q4 2021. Furthermore, it also means that Google came in narrowly under the $76.6 billion industry expectation. Facing a $1.18 earnings-per-share expectation, Google’s EPS was $1.05.

The Google HQ

Google CEO Sundar Pichai provided a quote about the results within the earnings report.

Although Google (GOOGL) missed on both earnings and EPS, the margins were quite thin. It’s a busy week of earnings reports and investor calls, so stick with Shacknews to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

