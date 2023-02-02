Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations Amazon (AMZN) has shared its Q4 2022 earnings report, showing that it beat revenue expectations.

Today, Amazon (AMZN) shared its Q4 2022 earnings report, detailing its financial performance over the final quarter of this past year. In the report, we get a clear look at Amazon’s revenue and earnings figures. While Amazon was able to beat earnings expectations, it fell severely short on earnings-per-share.

On the first page of Amazon’s (AMZN) Q4 2022 earnings report, the company shares that it brought in $149.2 billion in earnings in Q4, showing a nine percent increase from Q4 of 2021, which saw Amazon reel in $137.4 billion in revenue. It also beats the $145 billion expectation that Amazon was facing for the quarter. Earnings-per-share, however, is a different story. Amazon only made $.03 in earnings-per-share. This is a significant drop from the $1.39 that it made per share in Q4 2021, and well under the $.17 expectation. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy provided a statement on the results inside of the report.

Our relentless focus on providing the broadest selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery drove customer demand in our Stores business during the fourth quarter that exceeded our expectations—and we’re appreciative of all our customers who turned to Amazon this past holiday season. We’re also encouraged by the continued progress we’re making in reducing our cost to serve in the operations part of our Stores business. In the short term, we face an uncertain economy, but we remain quite optimistic about the long-term opportunities for Amazon.

The vast majority of total market segment share in both Global Retail and IT still reside in physical stores and on-premises datacenters; and as this equation steadily flips, we believe our leading customer experiences in these areas along with the results of our continued hard work and invention to improve every day, will lead to significant growth in the coming years. When you also factor in our investments and innovation in several other broad customer experiences (e.g. streaming entertainment, customer-first healthcare, broadband satellite connectivity for more communities globally), there’s additional reason to feel optimistic about what the future holds.

In addition to its revenue and EPS numbers, Amazon's (AMZN) net income this quarter was impacted by a $2.3 billion valuation loss in Rivian (RIVN). It's a busy week for earnings releases, so stick with Shacknews for all of the information you need.