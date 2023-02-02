Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations

Today, Amazon (AMZN) shared its Q4 2022 earnings report, detailing its financial performance over the final quarter of this past year. In the report, we get a clear look at Amazon’s revenue and earnings figures. While Amazon was able to beat earnings expectations, it fell severely short on earnings-per-share.
On the first page of Amazon’s (AMZN) Q4 2022 earnings report, the company shares that it brought in $149.2 billion in earnings in Q4, showing a nine percent increase from Q4 of 2021, which saw Amazon reel in $137.4 billion in revenue. It also beats the $145 billion expectation that Amazon was facing for the quarter. Earnings-per-share, however, is a different story. Amazon only made $.03 in earnings-per-share. This is a significant drop from the $1.39 that it made per share in Q4 2021, and well under the $.17 expectation. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy provided a statement on the results inside of the report.
In addition to its revenue and EPS numbers, Amazon's (AMZN) net income this quarter was impacted by a $2.3 billion valuation loss in Rivian (RIVN). It's a busy week for earnings releases, so stick with Shacknews for all of the information you need.
