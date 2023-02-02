Voice actors & cast list - Hi-Fi Rush Find out the voices behind the colorful cast of characters in Hi-Fi Rush.

Beat-driven action game Hi-Fi Rush has been a hit among Xbox and PC players since the game’s surprise launch during the Xbox Developer Direct event on January 25, 2023. Developer Tango Gameworks has exchanged the bleak, grim setting of The Evil Within for a vibrant, high-octane adventure that will get your toes tapping.

Upon delving into this colorful rhythm-based romp, you may quickly find yourself wondering who some of the talented voice actors are behind Hi-Fi Rush’s quirky cast of characters. This guide will go over each voice actor in Hi-Fi Rush so that you can determine just where you’ve heard that voice before.

Hi-Fi Rush Voice Actors & Cast

Chai - Robbie Daymond

Hi-Fi Rush’s charismatic protagonist Chai is the character players control throughout the game. In the English version, Chai is voiced by Robbie Daymond, who portrays various characters in video games including River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077 and Goro Akechi in Persona 5.

Peppermint - Erica Lindbeck

Tech-savvy Peppermint is a companion that Chai meets relatively early in Hi-Fi Rush. Peppermint is voiced by Erica Lindbeck, whose recent video game work includes Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Celica in Fire Emblem Engage.

Macaron - Gabe Kunda

Former Vandelay employee and another of Chai’s acquaintances, Macaron, is voiced by Gabe Kunda in the English version. Kunda is also the voice of several video game characters including Wastard in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Newcastle in Apex Legends.

CNMN - Sunil Malhotra

Pronounced “Cinnamon,” CNMN is an analytical robot belonging to Macaron in Hi-Fi Rush. Sunhil Malhotra provides the voice of CNMN in the English version of the game. Malhotra’s other video game credits include Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat 11 and Harbor in Valorant.

Rekka - Misty Lee

The first human boss that Chai must face in Hi-Fi Rush is the Head of Human Resources, a vicious brute named Rekka. Rekka is voiced by Misty Lee, who has voiced characters in various games including Sigrun in God of War: Ragnarök and Envy in Darksiders III.

Korsica - Sarah Elmaleh

During his elaborate escape, Chai becomes acquainted with Vandelay’s pink-haired Head of Security, Korsica. Korsica is voiced by Sarah Elmaleh, who also voices characters in Halo Infinite, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Gears 5, among others.

Zanzo - Todd Haberkorn

Zanzo is the Head of Research and Development at Vandelay Technologies in Hi-Fi Rush and is voiced by Todd Haberkorn. Haberkorn can also be heard as the voice of various video game characters including Razor in Genshin Impact and Petrel in Pokémon Masters.

Mimosa - Camilla Arfwedson

Mimosa is the stylish Head of Marketing at Vandelay Technologies in Hi-Fi Rush. Mimosa is voiced by Camilla Arfwedson, who can be seen in television shows like The Lincoln Lawyer, Holby City, and MacGyver.

Roquefort - David Fane

Roquefort is Vandelay’s Head of Finance and is one of the bosses Chai must eventually defeat. Roquefort is voiced by David Fane, who has appeared in various television shows including Our Flag Means Death.

Kale Vandelay - Roger Craig Smith

Kale Vandelay is the CEO of Vandelay Technologies in Hi-Fi Rush. Kale is voiced by Roger Craig Smith, who has voiced various video game characters. Some of Smith’s recent work includes voicing Sonic the Hedgehog in Sonic Frontiers and Daigo Dojima in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Roxanne Vandelay - Rahnuma Panthaky

Roxanne Vandelay is the former CEO and founder of Vandelay Technologies. Rahnuma Panthaky provides the English voice of Roxanne in Hi-Fi Rush. Panthaky can also be heard as the voice of Rukhmini in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight television show.

That completes the list of talented voice actors behind each character in Hi-Fi Rush.