Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 86

We're breaking down the new DC Studios slate and more in today's Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
1

It's Thursday! As we get through Friday Eve, stop by the Shacknews Twitch channel for Pop! Goes the Culture! As always, we're breaking down the biggest stories in movie and television news.

Episode 86 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

James Gunn has revealed several of the movies and shows coming during DC's first chapter of storytelling. We'll be sharing our thoughts on that line-up, as well as the shenanigans going on over at Netflix.

Thank you for stopping by to check out our show! If you’re looking for a way to show even more support for our livestreaming efforts at Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription via Amazon Prime.

Silence your cellphones, It’s time for episode 86 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

