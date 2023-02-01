ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 284 Secret agent man tonight on Stevetendo with GoldenEye 007.

The name’s Steve, Stevetendo! Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re putting on our best James Bond outfit to play a classic, GoldenEye 007. It took quite some time but Nintendo finally added GoldenEye 007 to the Nintendo Switch Online service and I have to say that I have been looking forward to it. When I was a kid, I didn’t care for GoldenEye 007 as well as first person shooters. That being said, I’m going into the playthrough with an open mind, ready to admit I was wrong all about GoldenEye 007 all those years ago.

On the plus side, it appears that the Nintendo Switch control scheme for GoldenEye isn’t great unless you have the Nintendo 64 Switch controller. It just so happens that I have the Nintendo 64 Switch controller so we should be able to get the most out of the Nintendo Switch version. Set to go love at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, See if we can help out 007 in his time of need!

The name's Bond, James Bond!

©Rare/Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. As February gets colder, the Stevetendo show will try to keep things hot with Pokemon Leaf Green and Paper Mario playthroughs!

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great video games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream. I would love to talk Jets, Devils, and Mets all night but that’s only a portion of what you come to the show to see.

GoldenEye 007 finally got onto the Nintendo Switch Online service so my next question is what game that was an Nintendo 64 classic will be the next game added to the Nintendo Switch Online service. It will be interesting to see if Nintendo brings the original Super Smash Brothers, Donkey Kong 64 or Banjo-Tooie to the service soon.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!