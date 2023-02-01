Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - February 1, 2023

Brush up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
1

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, February 1!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Super Soaker

One of the coolest inventions ever. 

Walk of Fame adds Ice-T

Hell yeah!

Elden Ring vs. Fisher Price controller

A great watch.

Mario workin' the pole

Get it, Mario. 

Cat vs. Printer

Smack, smack, smack. 

Lost - The Constant

Another fantastic episode of television.

Best casting ever

Seriously.

FFX Kabuki

Gorgeous!

Friends... or enemies?

Or both. 

Paul Stamets on TLoU Cordyceps

"In reality, Fungi offer us today some of the best solutions that are needed for solving many of the existential threats that we face. In fact, Cordyceps-like fungi could replace the majority of chemical pesticides with an ecologically rational and economically scalable solution."

Unbothered

Thriving.

Boston geography

I mean, it's not accurate, but it's funny. 

Snuggles

So cute!

Alexey Pajitnov and Henk Rogers at D.I.C.E.

Shared this with the Tetris film announcement but want to pop this in here as well. If you've never heard Henk Rogers talk about acquiring the rights to Tetris, it really is a wild, must-listen kind of story. I'm looking forward to seeing it play out in the Tetris film once it's released!

Black and white cat looking up at the camera from under a couch looking like he's smiling
My little buddy Deku says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you should, it's free on iOS and Android and full of adorable pet pics, his included!

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for February 1 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris.

