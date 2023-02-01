Evening Reading - February 1, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, February 1!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Super Soaker

In 1989, Lonnie Johnson created the “Super Soaker” and in 2 years was able generate over $200 Million in sales and became the Number 1 selling toy in the United States #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/H7qj2HwFYH — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) February 1, 2023

One of the coolest inventions ever.

Walk of Fame adds Ice-T

Exclusive to @Variety | Ice-T will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17th| Via @wofstargirl @Walkoffamestar pic.twitter.com/4W9sCoAttU — Variety (@Variety) January 31, 2023

Hell yeah!

Elden Ring vs. Fisher Price controller

A great watch.

Mario workin' the pole

Get it, Mario.

Cat vs. Printer

rage against the machine pic.twitter.com/1FbllK0lD2 — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) February 1, 2023

Smack, smack, smack.

Lost - The Constant

Another fantastic episode of television.

Best casting ever

the casting director sat down and made HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/JrEGKVPCdC — torb (@torbalderson) January 31, 2023

Seriously.

FFX Kabuki

Ohhhh myyyyyy god the FFX Kabuki show preview looks SO GOOD AND THE MUSIC ARRANGEMENT- PHENOMENAL!!! SO EXCITED TO WATCH THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/8XvZ2ihsAj — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 1, 2023

Gorgeous!

Friends... or enemies?

Or both.

Paul Stamets on TLoU Cordyceps

I have just finished watching the second episode of #TheLastOfUs and I have two opinions.



First, I’m a science-fiction fan and I love weaving the creative elements of fungi into the narrative.



But let’s get real. Cordyceps can not infect humans. pic.twitter.com/R0cLGq0GPO — Paul Stamets (@PaulStamets) January 26, 2023

"In reality, Fungi offer us today some of the best solutions that are needed for solving many of the existential threats that we face. In fact, Cordyceps-like fungi could replace the majority of chemical pesticides with an ecologically rational and economically scalable solution."

Unbothered

unbothered. moisturized. happy. in my

lane. focused. flourishing. pic.twitter.com/O5J1QgAcRr — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) January 30, 2023

Thriving.

Boston geography

getting belligerently angry when “the last of us” tries to claim that a mountainous terrain that’s clearly northwestern is “10 miles west of boston” pic.twitter.com/IHL9gcNrWM — hannah gais (@hannahgais) January 30, 2023

I mean, it's not accurate, but it's funny.

Snuggles

LEAVE THEM pic.twitter.com/9oSaTil6Cs — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) January 28, 2023

So cute!

Alexey Pajitnov and Henk Rogers at D.I.C.E.

Shared this with the Tetris film announcement but want to pop this in here as well. If you've never heard Henk Rogers talk about acquiring the rights to Tetris, it really is a wild, must-listen kind of story. I'm looking forward to seeing it play out in the Tetris film once it's released!

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for February 1 to a close.

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!