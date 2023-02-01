Evening Reading - February 1, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, February 1!
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line's producers discuss the musical journey through Final Fantasy
- Bunker 1 guide - GoldenEye 007
- Deceive Inc. gets March 2023 release date & open beta
- Tomb Raider Reloaded opens pre-registration on mobile for February 2023 release
- Amnesia: The Bunker gets May 2023 release date
- Sony to stop offering PlayStation Plus Collection to PS5 owners in May
- Resident Evil 4 Remake won't have quick time events (QTEs)
- Redfall requires an online connection for single player
- Listen to the Facebook (META) Q4 2022 earnings call here
- Samsung Unpacked reveals include S23 phone line and Galaxy Book3 Ultra
- Rivian (RIVN) to lay off 6% of employees
- GitHub founder launches indie publisher Null Games
- God of War Ragnarok passes 11 million units sold in three months
- Tetris film announced for Apple TV+ with worldwide premiere at SXSW
- Unrevealed title set in Apex Legends/Titanfall universe reportedly scrapped by EA
- Facebook (META) Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations
- Facebook (META) averaged 2 billion daily active users (DAUs) during Q4 2022
- Facebook Reality Labs lost $13.7 billion in 2022
- Facebook (META) announces $40 billion increase to share buyback program
- Facebook (META) currently losing money on Reels despite the feature's popularity
Super Soaker
In 1989, Lonnie Johnson created the “Super Soaker” and in 2 years was able generate over $200 Million in sales and became the Number 1 selling toy in the United States #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/H7qj2HwFYH— AuxGod (@AuxGod_) February 1, 2023
One of the coolest inventions ever.
Walk of Fame adds Ice-T
Exclusive to @Variety | Ice-T will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17th| Via @wofstargirl @Walkoffamestar pic.twitter.com/4W9sCoAttU— Variety (@Variety) January 31, 2023
Hell yeah!
Elden Ring vs. Fisher Price controller
A great watch.
Mario workin' the pole
February 1, 2023
Get it, Mario.
Cat vs. Printer
rage against the machine pic.twitter.com/1FbllK0lD2— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) February 1, 2023
Smack, smack, smack.
Lost - The Constant
i mean https://t.co/aojmvAfnJU pic.twitter.com/Qs1JA2Om7e— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) January 31, 2023
Another fantastic episode of television.
Best casting ever
the casting director sat down and made HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/JrEGKVPCdC— torb (@torbalderson) January 31, 2023
Seriously.
FFX Kabuki
Ohhhh myyyyyy god the FFX Kabuki show preview looks SO GOOD AND THE MUSIC ARRANGEMENT- PHENOMENAL!!! SO EXCITED TO WATCH THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/8XvZ2ihsAj— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 1, 2023
Gorgeous!
Friends... or enemies?
January 31, 2023
Or both.
Paul Stamets on TLoU Cordyceps
I have just finished watching the second episode of #TheLastOfUs and I have two opinions.— Paul Stamets (@PaulStamets) January 26, 2023
First, I’m a science-fiction fan and I love weaving the creative elements of fungi into the narrative.
But let’s get real. Cordyceps can not infect humans. pic.twitter.com/R0cLGq0GPO
"In reality, Fungi offer us today some of the best solutions that are needed for solving many of the existential threats that we face. In fact, Cordyceps-like fungi could replace the majority of chemical pesticides with an ecologically rational and economically scalable solution."
Unbothered
unbothered. moisturized. happy. in my— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) January 30, 2023
lane. focused. flourishing. pic.twitter.com/O5J1QgAcRr
Thriving.
Boston geography
getting belligerently angry when “the last of us” tries to claim that a mountainous terrain that’s clearly northwestern is “10 miles west of boston” pic.twitter.com/IHL9gcNrWM— hannah gais (@hannahgais) January 30, 2023
I mean, it's not accurate, but it's funny.
Snuggles
LEAVE THEM pic.twitter.com/9oSaTil6Cs— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) January 28, 2023
So cute!
Alexey Pajitnov and Henk Rogers at D.I.C.E.
Shared this with the Tetris film announcement but want to pop this in here as well. If you've never heard Henk Rogers talk about acquiring the rights to Tetris, it really is a wild, must-listen kind of story. I'm looking forward to seeing it play out in the Tetris film once it's released!
