Listen to the Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2022 earnings call here

Amazon (AMZN), one of the world’s leading retail and entertainment companies, will soon release its earnings report for the final quarter of 2022. As usual, this report will provide insight to the company’s financial performance over the period, specifically breaking down the various sectors of its business. Following the publishing of that report, Amazon will hold an earnings call to discuss those results further. If you’re interested in hearing the conversation, let’s figure out how you can listen to Amazon’s (AMZN) Q4 2022 earnings call.

The Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2022 earnings call will take place on February 2, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. Amazon holds the call as a webcast on its investor relations website, though you’re required to provide some personal information, like your name, email address, and company.

With how massive of a company Amazon is, with different corners of its business covering all forms of retail and entertainment, there will likely be a lot to talk about during its earnings call. In addition to the website itself, we’ll likely hear about Prime Video, and the company’s array of hardware and accessories. Amazon is also the parent company of Twitch, but it’s unlikely we’ll hear any major news on the video game livestream website.

That's how you can listen to Amazon's Q4 2022 earnings call.