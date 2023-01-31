Evening Reading - January 31, 2023

Welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of the month! One down, 11 to go, and we’re off to quite a start aren’t we? Dead Space remake was good, Hi-Fi Rush was a shockingly good surprise, and plenty of other cool things happened throughout the month as well. That said, before we let you escape to February, we still have one more Evening Reading for you to close out this fine day of posting. Check it out, won’t you?
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Marvel Snap v11.18 patch notes alter Leader, buff Wolverine
- PowerWash Simulator is getting Final Fantasy 7 content
- Japan officially labels January 31 as Final Fantasy VII Day
- Head of PlayStation Productions teases Twisted Metal TV series for 2023
- Sony reportedly slashes PS VR2 HMD production after disappointing pre-orders [UPDATED]
- Cyberpunk 2077 update adds support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex
- The Crew Motorfest is the next game in the franchise & it's coming in 2023
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date delayed to late April
- Rumbleverse servers to go offline in late February 2023
- Undisputed looks to make boxing games a main event
- Rhythm Sprout review: 1, 2... Sprout's comin' for you...
And now… More stuff from the Internet!
Manon’s Music from Street Fighter 6
『ストリートファイター6』マノンテーマ曲：Walk With Grace— ストリートファイター / STREET FIGHTER (@StreetFighterJA) January 31, 2023
－お相手します。#スト6 マノンのファッショナブルなテーマであなたのキャットウォークをぜひ披露してください！ pic.twitter.com/ZajCUPVq39
This might be my favorite of the tracks we’ve heard so far. It reminds me of a Mega Man X stage with a cyber theme and the bass cranked to profound levels. Tasty!
The LOL Verifier
I made this thing called LOL Verifier: a device that only lets you type lol if you’ve actually laughed out loud pic.twitter.com/Gsc63yGEm0— Brian Moore (@lanewinfield) January 3, 2023
Finally, a device to keep y’all honest. You know you aren’t busting out a laugh every time you type it. This machine will make sure you do.
Poultry apparel
One of my coworkers told me his neighbor knits hats for her chickens.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 31, 2023
I did not believe him.
Today he brought pics. 😂🐔 pic.twitter.com/dddCRsGPEq
I guess those chickens just wanted to be chic’…ens
Chinchilla treats
🐭今日は1月最終日でしゅね〜。— mahiro (@mahir_omon888) January 31, 2023
#チンチラ
#chinchilla pic.twitter.com/yekcow7VSt
It munch. It crunch. It eat dat lunch. Little cutie.
Thrifty Ocho
.@ochocinco saved 83% of his salary by flying Spirit & wearing fake jewelry pic.twitter.com/RMC7AYPREa— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 31, 2023
Chad Johnson kept it cheap. Probably not a bad idea considering how many former stars have burned through their money and ended up with nothing left. Good lesson that just because you’re rich doesn’t mean you have to be dumb.
Say hello to the wall mouse
Graffiti for the day pic.twitter.com/Hwe2Z60wHr— Patrick (@NinjaPleaseDJ) January 30, 2023
You’re not just going to mosey by without a howdy, are you?
Words of wisdom… zombie wisdom
February 1, 2023
Has this ever happened to you?? Then you may have caught some very serious undeath. Avoid cure spells. That won’t do you any good anymore.
And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading to cap off this fine January. We'll see y'all in February with plenty of games, coverage, and fun. Stay tuned.
That’s that. Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. We bid adieu to January and hope February finds you well.
