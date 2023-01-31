ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 283 Fold it right there! We're playing Paper Mario on Stevetendo tonight!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving right back into more of our Paper Mario playthrough. If you were looking for a paper pun, then this is the wrong place for you. During the last Paper Mario episode, we made our way to Star Haven, met the Star Spirits, and found the location of the first Star Spirit. The first Star Spirit is located in the vile Koopa Bros fortress, guarded by the Koopa Bros.

The Koopa Bros are like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles but their colors aren’t as bright and their moves aren’t as gnarly. On the way to the fortress, we ran into Kooper, a Koopa Troopa, who should be able to help us take down the Koopa Bros. He should know the inner workings of the Koopa Bros, as he is a Koopa Troopa himself. Who knows what we’ll find in enemy territory so we’ll have to keep our eyes open. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, find out if Mario and friends can make it through the Koopa Bros fortress alive!

Red, Black, Yellow, and Green! The Koopa Bros! Will Mario be able to defeat them?

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Things are heating up as we continue our Pokemon Leaf Green playthrough and prepare to start a GoldenEye 007 playthrough!

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great video games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream. I would love to talk Jets, Devils, and Mets all night but that’s only a portion of what you come to the show to see. This week in hockey is the All-Star break, where teams get a much needed rest during the season. It's also the half-way point in the season so it's fun to talk about award winners!

You won't want to miss the next playthrough starting up soon on the channel as it will finally be GoldenEye 007. I have mentioned before that I didn't care for GoldenEye 007 when I was younger but that might be because I'm not a fan of first person shooters. However, I have an open mind and am gearing up to give 007 a second chance.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!